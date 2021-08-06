Baden joined the Brains tribe on Survivor. Ten

When Baden was just 23-years-old, he won the green jersey in the 2003 Tour de France, and has won over 50 races.

His impressive rap sheet doesn't end there, where he did the Tour de France six times, the Olympics in Athens and also the Commonwealth Games.

“To ride at a top level you have to be mentally tough, and be able to suffer," Baden told Channel Ten.

When it comes to uncomfortable circumstances of Survivor, Baden said nothing will be as uncomfortable as what he’s been through in the past

"You basically have to make a million little decisions that could risk your life," he said, referring to his cycling days.

It was those instant decisions he had to made while riding that really heightened his critical thinking, and it was also the "extreme” training that pushed him both physically and mentally.

“Being on the brains team, I think I’ll bring a different element into it,” the Olympian said. “Not me trying to be the biggest brain in the house, but I’ll be the most cunning brain in the house.”

Outside of the show, Baden is a proud dad to two beautiful girls, and is the sales director at a cybersecurity firm, Hamilton Cooke.

Despite heading into the world of business, Baden hasn't given up cycling, where his Instagram is filled with shots of him out riding with gorgeous landscapes as a backdrop.

He's even shared adorable snaps of him teaching his kids how to ride, and they might just take after their dad in the sport.