Brains or Brawn; who will win? Ten

Hailing in from the Brains tribe, Hayley looks like she's set to win, according to multiple betting agencies.

Both TAB and Sportsbet have her in the number one spot, with her adds at 1.18 and 1.50 respectively.

As a professional Pain Researcher, Hayley represents the Brains, and if these odds stay in her favour, she could very likely bring home the win.

Hayley has been pegged as the winner. Ten

The betting agencies also have the same names in the top three, with Baden and Laura following closely behind Hayley in odds.

TAB has Laura in second place at 7.00, while Sportsbet has Baden in the position at 4.00.

Baden also appears in TAB's odds at 11.00 in the third spot, and Sportsbet has Laura third at 8.50.

With these odds, it's looking quite likely that Brains will win the season.