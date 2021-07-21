Phil was the first to be eliminated from the Brains tribe. Ten

Phil

'Crochet king' Phil was the first to go, leaving the Brains tribe after being voted out by their fellow tribe members.

"ROBBED and GUTTED. I'm not even sure how or why everything happened the way it did," Phil wrote on Instagram upon their exit.

"I've been a fan of the show for as long as I can remember and being a part of it was a dream come true, but I'd be lying if I wasn't extremely disappointed," they added.

"Though I guess if I was going to be the first out, at least it was a crazy twist that had to be used to get rid of me!"

Janelle was the first Brawn tribe member to go. Ten

Janelle

First to go from the Brawn tribe was hardworking mum-of-three Janelle, who was just one vote away from an elimination tie with a fellow tribe member.

Taking to Instagram after her exit, Janelle said: "The trick is to realise that after giving your best, there’s nothing more to give."

"Win or lose the game is finished. It’s over ! It’s time to forget and prepare for the next challenge," she said.

Gavin was sent home after a major blindside. Ten

Gavin

AFL legend Gavin was sent home after the ultimate blindside by his fellow Brawn tribe members, where a hidden immunity idol was played at tribal council and saved another castaway.

"What can I say, all good things come to an end," Gavin took to Instagram to write after his exit.