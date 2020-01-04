The new parents took to Instagram to announce the news. Instagram

Benji and Cameron wed at their Beverly Hills home back in 2015.



Despite telling Esquire in 2014 that she “was never drawn to being a mother”, the actress and her Good Charlotte star hubby were keen to expand their brood just six months after their wedding.



“She has settled in, settled down and wants to have a family,” a source told PEOPLE. “She is doing everything she can to enjoy this time in her life. She is feeling fulfilled and wants to be a mom.”



“[Cameron] will take things as they come, but don’t be surprised to see her calm down a bit and get in the best shape for a possible pregnancy,” added the insider.

When speaking about her relationship with Madden, Cameron told InStyle recently that getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to her.



“I just want to build better, stronger friendships with the people who are in it with me. Of course, that includes my husband. Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me.



“My husband's the best. He's the greatest human being, and he's my great partner. Marriage is certainly hard, and it's a lot of work. You need somebody who's willing to do the work with you, because there's no 60-40 in marriage. It's 50-50 period. All the time.”