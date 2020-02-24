Sunrise's Natalie Barr broke down in tears on Tuesday, while interviewing Hannah Clarke's best friends.
The 51-year-old mother of two became emotional when the two women told Nat and her co-host David Koch, 'We can't let their faces fade.
'Han would want us to do this. We've all got to stand in this [domestic violence] movement.'
WATCH: NATALIE BARR BREAKS DOWN AS HANNAH CLARKE'S FRIENDS OPEN UP ABOUT THE SLAIN MOTHER
Thanking the women, Nat broke down, admitting, 'It's so sad.
Kochie comforted his co-host, telling her, 'It's touched everyone right around the nation.'
'Yes, it has. It's terrible,' Nat added.
Hannah, 31, and her three children were killed in a car fire in Camp Hill, Brisbane, this month, after her husband and the children's father, Rowan Baxter, 42, doused their vehicle in fuel and set it alight.
He died from self-inflicted knife wounds at the scene.
It's since come to light that Rowan was an 'evil monster' who abused Hannah sexuality, financially, physically and emotionally throughout their 11 year marriage.
This week, Hannah’s parents, Lloyd and Sue Clarke, and her brother Nat opened up about how Hannah tried to escape Rowan.
Lloyd, Sue and Nat revealed Baxter had created a wedge between them and Hannah and controlled her - going so far as to track her phone conversations.
'He was a very jealous and spiteful person,' Hannah’s brother said.
A domestic violence order had been taken out against him after he took their eldest child, daughter Laianah on Boxing Day and kept her from the rest of her family for four days.
'He was evil,' Sue said.
Only two or three weeks ago, the monster breached the order after printing out A4 size images of Hannah in her underwear and plastering them all over her car.
After she confronted him, Rowan twisted her arm up behind her back, before Sue went racing out and screamed at him, but he simply drove off.
Hannah’s family said she was living life stepping on eggshells.