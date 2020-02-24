This week, Hannah’s parents, Lloyd and Sue Clarke, and her brother Nat opened up about how Hannah tried to escape Rowan.

Lloyd, Sue and Nat revealed Baxter had created a wedge between them and Hannah and controlled her - going so far as to track her phone conversations.

'He was a very jealous and spiteful person,' Hannah’s brother said.

A domestic violence order had been taken out against him after he took their eldest child, daughter Laianah on Boxing Day and kept her from the rest of her family for four days.

'He was evil,' Sue said.

Only two or three weeks ago, the monster breached the order after printing out A4 size images of Hannah in her underwear and plastering them all over her car.

After she confronted him, Rowan twisted her arm up behind her back, before Sue went racing out and screamed at him, but he simply drove off.

Hannah’s family said she was living life stepping on eggshells.