Michael, here with Kochie, Sam and Nat from Sunrise Channel 7

Last month, Sonia Kruger was confirmed as the host of the all-new Big Brother 2020 on Channel 7.

In a short video shared to Big Brother's official Instagram an image of Sonia was shown with the word 'host' emblazoned across it.

"Big Brother has spoken and Sonia Kruger will helm the new game. Channel Seven is very excited to have Sonia on board for a thrilling new era of Big Brother," a Channel Seven spokesperson said.

Sonia Kruger is your host for the all-new Big Brother 2020 Instagram

Sonia previously hosted Big Brother between 2012 and 2014, she even hosted the show while pregnant with her daughter, Maggie.

Fans of the show, which made its debut on Australian television almost 20 years ago, will recall memorable moments such as the ‘turkey slap’ and Merlin’s refugee protest.

Big Brother 2020 will return with a new house, new rules and without its live format.

Sonia previously hosted the show between 2012 and 2014, hosting while pregnant with her daughter, Maggie. Paul Broben/Channel 9

Sonia’s confirmation as host of Big Brother 2020 comes just three months after she announced she was leaving Channel Nine during a teary segment on Today Extra.

Confirming she would be returning to her old stomping ground at Channel Seven, the 54-year-old said in a statement “I'm beyond excited to be returning to the network where I first discovered my love of live television and family entertainment."

"With the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo and a slate of brand-new prime-time shows, Seven is the place to be," she added.