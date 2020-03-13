Sam came clean about his new love live on air. Channel 7

"I've got to be honest with you guys. I actually have a girlfriend," Sam said after he finished presenting the weather.

The producer then came to collect the sign, and looked shocked by the news.

"Is she imaginary?" the producer asked.

Sam explained: "It's only very new. I just feel it's disrespectful to her. But you wouldn't have known."

He went on to reveal they had starting "chatting on Instagram" through a mutual friend, but wouldn't be putting her on his social media any time soon.

"Her name is Elle, this is literally as of Saturday so I can't do that," Sam admitted.

Sam has finally found love. Channel 7

He added: "It's a long term relationship for me.""Sam went on to reveal some details about his new love, who he described as "beautiful'.

"She's a really warm personality. I immediately felt comfortable with her. She's funny. She's very driven with her work. She's got so much going for her," he said.

"Elle, from of us here on the Sunrise table, I'd like to just welcome you to the Sunrise family," David Koch greeted from the newsroom.

Sam went Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Elle, on Thursday. Instagram

Sam then threw caution to the wind and went Instagram official with Elle later on Thursday.

"Life news: I have a Girlfriend 😎 This is Elle. She’s from The Coast. She rides a Motorbike. & she loves Sharks," he wrote, alongside a photo of the couple smiling at the camera.

"I ride a pogo stick & I love cats, so we’re perfect together 😳

"I think she’s pretty special....in fact, I’m as into her as much as the lady in the background is into that hot chip 🔥 "

Be nice to Elle everyone 🤩 PS- This better get a lot of likes, I could’ve made $17 selling our first photo to Woman’s Day 😒"