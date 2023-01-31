Instagram

Only in December 2022, Channel Seven announced Sam has signed on for at least another two years at Sunrise. Meaning he will have been on the morning program for a total of nine years!

In Sam's words, he revealed being a weatherman was "arguably the best job in the world" and he would be "crazy not to keep going."

Despite the added workload, the young dad assured fans his precious time with baby Margot and partner Rebecca James won't be sacrificed as his family is coming along for the journey.

"I honestly can't think of a better way to show Bec & Margot some of these spectacular spots, whilst still receiving a per diem," he wrote.

His first episode aired on January 29, but for those that missed his premiere Sam revealed he is offering a special viewing.

"Alternatively, send me a DM request & I can come to your house & reenact the episode in its entirety, playing the role of all hosts/guests/animals," he joked.

"This is a longer form, unedited experience (set aside 5-7 hours & ideally have a bed/meal available for me). Love Sam."

His Sunrise co-worker, Edwina Bartholomew congratulated Sam on his new project, commenting: "Awesome news. We will be tuning in!!"