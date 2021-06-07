Sam Armytage (pictured) could be set to expose secrets in a new memoir. Getty

Sam, who secretly married husband Richard Lavender last year, is no stranger to putting pen to paper.

In 2014, the accomplished journalist wrote a self-help book entitled Shine.

But our insider insists her days of wholesome life advice are over, with Sam instead focusing on spilling her best secrets from behind the scenes of morning television. And while she’s had her new podcast, Something To Talk About, to keep her busy since she left Sunrise, Sam is still hungry for more.

“She would be looking at Sam Mac’s recent success with his book and, knowing Kochie and Mel have both penned books, she’s thinking: ‘Easy, I can do that!’”

Sam with former Sunrise co-host David "Kochie" Koch (right). Channel Seven

Last week, Sam did not mince her words in her weekly newspaper column, in which she revealed she has unfollowed people on Instagram “who annoy or irritate” her.

It was not long before it became evident the star did not follow Nat or Kochie, despite them still following her page.

“Sam has made no secret that she’s really no longer close with her former workmates, except for Sam Mac, Edwina [Bartholomew] and, of course, her bestie Kylie Gillies,” says a Channel Seven insider, who maintains: “The whisper around the corridors is she’s planning a huge ‘whooshka’ and will stop at nothing to spill the beans on the notoriously tough TV industry.”

The journalist may even spill details about her marriage to Richard Lavender (left). Instagram

Interestingly, the source says Sam might even be expected to delve deep for the book and discuss her private life – despite keeping details about her marriage under lock and key.

“Publishers these days expect warts and all – they won’t settle for fluff. She’ll be expected to give up a lot of never-heard- before details,” reveals the industry source.

“Who knows, maybe we’ll finally find out just exactly who the ‘narcissists’ and ‘psychopaths’ that she worked with are at long last!”

