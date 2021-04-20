It's the Sunrise reunion fans have been waiting for! Instagram

Melissa went on to announce her new podcast, Age Against the Machine, which discusses ageing women. Kochie and Nat congratulated their old colleague in what was a sweet and supportive moment.

Channel Seven's official Sunrise account also posted a sweet snap of the three presenters on their Instagram, writing "Look who it is! What a treat for @kochie_online and @natalie_barr7 to be reunited with their old mate @melissadoyleofficial at Brekky Central 💛."

Needless to say, the comments section was soon flooded with remarks about Mel, all saying the same thing.

Mel Doyle hosted Sunrise from 2002 until 2013. Channel Seven

"I hope she comes back as hosting!" one user penned.

"Worst decision 7 ever made, letting Mel go." added another.

"Mel should back. Miss ya Mel." a third added.

Before Samantha Armytage took the Sunrise throne, presenter Melissa Doyle, 51, was captaining the morning show ship.

Not long after Sam announced she would be leaving the morning show, her predecessor spoke out about her own departure from Channel Seven.

Sam Armytage took over hosting from Mel before leaving the show in March this year. Channel Seven

Talking to the Daily Telegraph, Melissa revealed how she coped with such a big change to her daily routine once leaving the show.

"I kept myself very busy in the beginning because I knew that if I went from 100 to zero, then probably that wouldn't be the best thing for my head space," she said.

Melissa also confessed that getting any reminders of her old workplace would "sav(e) salt in the wounds".

The 51-year-old hosted Sunrise from 2002 to 2013 before passing the torch to Sam Armytage who then gave it to new host Natalie Barr.