Frozen Mango and Passionfruit Mojito
Ingredients
- Two sachets Lipton Mango Iced Tea
- One and a half cups water
- Half a cup of ice
- One and a half cups of mango
- Pulp from two passionfruits
- The zest and juice from one lime
- A small bunch of fresh mint leaves (to garnish)
Method
- Combine the Lipton Mango Iced Tea sachets with the water and stir well to combine
- In a blender, add the iced tea along with all other ingredients and blend on high until smooth
- Pour into two glasses and garnish with extra mint leaves