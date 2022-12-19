Vegan Cuts Snack Box, $28.49 per month at Cratejoy

Vegan Cuts have a monthly subscription Snack Box filled with over 10 vegan treats delivered straight to your home. All snacks are completely vegan and contain a wide range of goodies both sweet and salty.

Peony Parcel Self Care Box, $129 per month at isubscribe

Peony Parcel serves as a reminder to have some “me time” and take a break from your to-do list for a moment. This subscription box contains between five and seven Australian beauty, wellness and lifestyle products, including candles, perfume and bath salts to ensure that you pamper yourself.

Items are carefully selected to best treat you and include full-sized and travel-size items, which individually add up to a greater value than the total amount that you pay for the box.

Bellabox, $66.95 per quarter at isubscribe

Bellabox is a subscription service featuring up-and-coming beauty and lifestyle products. This subscription box enables Australians to discover, trial and purchase makeup, skincare, hair and body care products that are both locally and internationally sourced.

Summer Essentials Box, $129 at Hardtofind

Inside this Summer Essentials Box there are over 15 full-size products valued at over $500 which will help you navigate the summer season - or can even be used as the perfect gift for someone who loves beauty products.

Stitch Fix Clothing, from $25 at Stitch Fix

Stitchfix provides a personalised shopping experience without having to leave the comfort of your home. All you need to do is fill out your Style Profile and a Personal Stylist will look over this and handpick items to fit your individual taste, requirements and budget. Then the curated selection of not just clothing but shoes and accessories as well will be mailed right to your door.

Once you receive the box all you need to do is try on at home and keep all items you love and send the rest back. Regular deliveries can be scheduled to suit your needs and can be as far or close apart as you like.

and our favourite subscription box is ....

Meal Kit, from $70 per week at HelloFresh

HelloFresh makes cooking nightly dinners easy by doing the meal planning and grocery shopping for you, so that all you need to do is the fun part - which is cook it!

This subscription service enables you to learn new skills, recipes and methods and provides a wide variety of ingredients and cuisines, making sure you never get bored with your meals. All produce is from suppliers located all around the country and is the best from that season. Serves are created for just the right amounts and recipes are easy to follow.

