James Moffatt

METHOD

1 Invert base of a 23cm springform pan (base measures 22cm). Grease and line base and side with baking paper, extending paper 3cm above pan edge.

2 Beat cream, sugar and vanilla in the small bowl of an electric mixer until soft peaks form. Add sour cream. Beat until firm peaks form.

3 Combine passionfruit and juice in a jug. Stir to break-up pulp. Arrange one-third of the biscuits over base of prepared pan, trimming to fit. Spoon over ½ cup passionfruit mixture. Top with half of the cream mixture and half the sliced strawberries. Repeat with another layer of biscuits, ½ cup passionfruit mixture, remaining cream mixture and strawberries, finishing with remaining biscuits and passionfruit mixture. Refrigerate, covered, overnight.

4 To serve, remove side of pan and lining paper. Transfer to a serving plate. Decorate with extra passionfruit pulp and strawberries. Dust with icing sugar.

TIP You will need 6 to 8 large passionfruit for this recipe. Try replacing orange juice with an orange flavoured liqueur.

