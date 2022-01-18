John Paul Urizar

METHOD

1. Combine sauces, honey, oil and ginger in a jug. Set aside.

2. Pat chicken dry with absorbent kitchen paper. Transfer to a large bowl. Sprinkle over flour and garlic powder. Season with salt and pepper. Toss to coat.

3. Pull out the pan and basket from a 7-litre air fryer. Lightly spray air fryer basket with cooking oil. Place chicken in basket. Slide basket back into air fryer. Set temperature to 200C. Set timer and cook for 16 minutes, turning chicken halfway through cooking time.

4. Transfer chicken to a large clean bowl. Pour over half the sauce mixture. Toss to coat well. Return to air fryer basket. Set temperature to 200C. Set timer and cook for 4 minutes until chicken is cooked.

5. Meanwhile, heat remaining sauce mixture in a small saucepan over a medium heat until hot (or place in a microwave safe jug and microwave on High (100%) for 2 minutes).

6. Transfer chicken to a serving plate. Drizzle over the hot sauce. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and onions to serve.





TIP Chicken nibbles are chicken wings separated at the joints with the tips removed. They are available from the refrigerated chicken section in major supermarkets.

