But he returned to The Project on Wednesday with his tail between his legs to offer a grovelling apology.

"What I said was disrespectful to her as a woman and importantly it was also disrespectful of the office of the Prime Minister of New Zealand, our closest ally," he said.

"She has got every right to be here in Australia and what I said is last night was dumb. I got home last night, watched myself and thought back and I thought I was wrong to do it.

"If I make a mistake I own it. I made a mistake last night, a dumb one, and I'm here to say sorry."

"Steve, all of us at the desk last night were fairly shocked at the rant you made against the New Zealand PM," Lisa Wilkinson said

Peter Helliar added: "I know we thought that was bizarre even from your standards last night, but there has also been anger on some of the things you said about climate change last night ... Are you a climate sceptic?"

Price denied he was.

The night before Price said of Ardern: "Stay in your own country and spend money in your own place. Typical virtue-signalling from Jacinda Ardern. I get sick and tired of that woman.

"If you can criticise [PM] Scott Morrison for going to Hawaii... why is she not in Hamilton or Canterbury or somewhere like that? What's she doing hanging around Australia?"

Helliar interrupted: "Because her country's not on fire mate."

