Robert Irwin has spoken candidly about taking on the role of his father at his sister Bindi’s upcoming wedding to fiancé Chandler Power. Instagram

Facing Bindi, he said: “It was just so sweet of you to think of me to do that... I'm nervous, I'm not going to lie. There's a lot of pressure!”

“But I love Bindi and Chandler so much and together I know they'll achieve so much,” he added.

Chandler, who proposed to Bindi last year on her 21st birthday, enlisted the photographic skills of Rob, who was hiding in the bushes at the time, to capture the moment on film.

Robert has admitted that he’s feeling nervous about walking Bindi down the aisle, when she gets married later this year.. Instagram

Rob’s candid confession about Bindi’s wedding comes after he shared some big news of his own earlier on in the week, when he announced he has got his learner driver’s permit.

“Here we go! I’m so excited to finally start driving... and happy to be learning in the best car - Dad’s old Ute!!” Robert wrote.

Many of Robert's fans and supporters took to Instagram to comment on the snap, with one fan writing: “Congratulations! What an honor to have your Dad’s Ute!”

When host Scott Evans asked Robert what it felt like to be asked to step in for his father, he replied: “It meant everything.” Instagram

Another fan stated: “Ya look like a natural, you really do look like your dad but I see your sweet mama lurking around there too. Handsome young man.”

While celebrity mate Blue Wiggle star Anthony Field wrote: “Awesome Robert! When you are qualified, come and take the big red car for a son!”