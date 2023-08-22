Pringles is sure to fire up the tastebuds of snack aficionados across the country with its latest release, comprised of two new smoking-hot flavours.
These spicy new Pringles - Sizzlin' Chipotle Sour Cream and Smokin' Cajun Spice - are exclusive to Australia and New Zealand and were co-created with Michelin Star Chef Haikal Kohari, who crafted these bold flavours specifically for local tastebuds.
For those who prefer mild spice, the Sizzlin' Chipotle Sour Cream Pringles offer snackers some excitement, with the smooth creamy sour notes balancing out the heat level.