Which new flavour will you be taste testing first? Supplied

Dan Bitti, Head of Pringles and Salty Snacks ANZ said the new Pringles flavours were a result of "18 months" of experimenting to get the "perfect balance of fire and flavour"

"Across Australia and New Zealand, chip lovers are asking for more interesting and spicy flavours, so Pringles are giving the people what they want with something more daring."

"Whether you like snacks fiery or mild, the Smokin' Cajun Spice and Sizzlin' Chipotle Sour Cream flavours are both 'a must try', packing a punch of flavour and spice to get those taste buds popping."

"We can't wait for Pringles fans to try them and see if they can handle the heat!"

Pringles has all sorts of weird and whacky flavours available across the world Getty

If you'd like to put your tastebuds to the test with these flavoursome and fiery new Pringles flavours, you can purchase them from Coles today, and from Woolworths in mid-September.