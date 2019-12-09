RELATED: The Best Aboriginal Names for Your Baby

Spanish Male Name Trends And Traditions

Any Lucases out there? A recent survey found that the most popular boy’s name in Spain is Lucas! However, since Spain is split up into different regions – some of which speak different languages and dialects – this isn’t the only name that’s top of mind for Spaniards. According to The Local, Manuel remains common in Andalusia, while Pablo is the top name in Murcia. In the Basque region, Markel is the top baby boy name!

Naming Trends

You may notice a trend here. As a primarily Catholic country, it’s long been a tradition for Spanish parents to name their kids after biblical figures, like Jose, David, Juan, Antonio, and Daniel. And while classic biblical names are still very much a thing in Spain, The Local says that modern parents are becoming interested in more “global” names – names that are easy to pronounce even by non-Spanish speakers.

Nicknames

Nicknames for Spanish and Latino babies can be a bit confusing. In contrast to most parts of the world, where a nickname shortens one’s name, nicknames in Spain and Spanish-speaking countries are often as long or longer than the first name! For example, a lot of men’s names are affixed with an “-ito” at the end, as in “Carlito” for “Carlo”. Whereas some guys go by a mashup of their first and second names, as in “Juancho” for “Juan Teodoro”.

Pronunciation

With Spanish names, the letter “J” is usually pronounced like an “h”. So names that start with J, like “Juan”, “Javier”, and “Julio”, are pronounced “hwan”, “ha-vi-yer”, and “hu-li-yo”.

10 Unique Spanish Male Names With Beautiful Meanings

1. Airam

Pronunciation: Eye-rahm

Origin: Unknown

Meaning: While there is no consensus on the meaning of “Airam”, some believe it means “god-given”. When read backwards though, Airam spells out “Maria”, a popular Spanish name that honours the Virgin Mary! Cool, huh?

Famous Namesakes: Spanish soccer player Airam Cabrera from Extremadura UD

Most Popular In: The Canary Islands

2. Mikel

Pronunciation: Mee-kehl

Origin: Basque

Meaning: “Gift from God” or “Who is like God?” Mikel is a Basque version of Michael, the archangel and protector from evil.

Famous Namesakes: Spanish footballer Mikel Arteta

Most Popular In: Basque Country

3. Alvaro

Pronunciation: Al-vah-roh

Origin: German

Meaning: “All guard”

Famous Namesakes: There are dozens of cool and famous Alvaros, from the Brazilian footballer Alvaro to the Colombian poet and novelist Alvaro Mutis. Oh, and there’s also that famous DJ, DJ Alvaro.

Most Popular In: Galician and Castilian regions

4. Zorion

Pronunciation: Zoar-eye-on

Origin: Basque

Meaning: Another Basque name, Zorion is a badass-sounding name with a sweet and cute meaning. It translates to “happiness”.

Famous Namesakes: There aren’t very many famous Zorions out there, so you know your baby boy will feel special!

Most Popular In: Basque Country

5. Aleixo

Pronunciation: Ah-lay-show

Origin: Old Greek

Meaning: This unique boys’ name is another form of the English “Alexis”, which means “defender”.

Famous Namesakes: There aren’t very many Aleixos either, save for the Portuguese animated character Bruno Aleixo.

Most Popular In: Galicia

6. Iago

Pronunciation: Ee-yah-go

Origin: Welsh

Meaning: Iago is the Welsh and Galician form of Jacob, which means “to follow” or “to supplant”.

Famous Namesakes: Iago is sometimes associated with villains, as it is the name of the main antagonist in Shakespeare’s Othello and Jafar’s parrot sidekick in Aladdin.

Most Popular In: Galicia

7. Izan

Pronunciation: Ee-than

Origin: Modern Spanish

Meaning: Izan means “enduring” or “firm” in Hebrew. Izan is the Spanish way of spelling Ethan, and is more or less pronounced the same way. This name is perfect for parents who want their kids to have the best of both worlds – a unique name that is still easy to pronounce.

Famous Namesakes: Izan Llunas, a Spanish singer.

Most Popular In: Catalonia

8. Joaquin

Pronunciation: Hwa-keen

Origin: Spanish

Meaning: Joaquin is another way of spelling Joachim. In the Bible, Joachim was the father of Mary, the mother of Jesus.

Famous Namesakes: American actor Joaquin Phoenix.

Most Popular In: Joaquin is a very popular name in Chile.

9. Jorge

Pronunciation: Hor-heh

Origin: Greek

Meaning: Jorge is the Spanish form of “George”, which was derived from the Greek word “georgos”. This roughly translates to “farmer”.

Famous Namesakes: Prince George, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s firstborn son is named George. For famous Jorges, you have TV star Jorge Blanco.

Most Popular In: Jorge is popular among Hispanics in the US.

10. Gael

Pronunciation: Gah-el

Origin: Celtic, Greek

Meaning: “Healer” or “lovely”. It also refers to those of Gaelic origin. If you’re Irish, this name is especially meaningful!

Famous Namesakes: Spanish actor Gael Garcia Bernal.

Most Popular In: Outside of Spain, this name is popular in Wales, the UK, and Hispanic communities in the US.

