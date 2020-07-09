Sophie, Countess of Wessex has made a surprise visit to a local English pub (in true British form, of course) as she continues making her return to work after several months in lockdown. Getty

The royal has been keeping busy attending a number of royal engagements at the moment in support of various initiatives in aid of those vulnerable amid the global pandemic.

On Wednesday, her pub engagement might have been her best yet - she looked completely at ease arriving at the establishment with the perfect smart casual outfit to boot.

Wearing a maroon coloured knit and beige midi skirt, the ever-stylish Sophie had the right idea by wearing something that could easily go from day to night.

As we all know, a casual afternoon pub session can sometimes turn into a proper night of it - better to be safe than sorry!

The royal has been keeping busy attending a number of royal engagements at the moment in support of various initiatives in aid of those vulnerable amid the global pandemic. Getty

And it was Sophie's shoes that really stole the show - she opted for some beige coloured espadrille-style wedges by Penelope Chilvers - clearly a trending look among royals given Duchess Catherine's love for the style.

Sophie’s conversation with members of the group in the pub's garden touched on some of the activities they had done during the lockdown, some of which included sewing protective equipment for local frontline workers.

It wasn't just humans that Sophie enjoyed the company of either - at one point, a small dog seemed rather excited by the royal visitor.

And more than anything else was the blissful normality of seeing the Countess back in a pub - and she looked right at home as she chatted to patrons.

It wasn't just humans that Sophie enjoyed the company of either - at one point, a small dog seemed rather excited by the royal visitor. Getty

Of course, the feat wasn't anything to sneeze at - British pubs have only just reopened in the wake of the pandemic, so the royal's visit also proved a sight reminder for people across the country to see how pub's can be safely reintroduced with social distancing measures.

Safety procedures were in place for the Countess' visit - the pub's social distancing measures including hazard tape on the floor to ensure drink-buyers were separated far enough apart.

And given it was exciting enough for us ourselves to see pubs getting back into action, we can only imagine how good it would have been for Sophie - here's hoping she got an extra well deserved beverage at the end of it.

This article first appeared on Now To Love.