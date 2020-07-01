Rumour has it the Countess of Wessex is set to take part in a rather unusual royal first. Getty

"It is a privilege,” Frances reportedly told Richard.

“It will be the first time a member of the royal family has sat for me as part of a live virtual event, and the first royal sculpture I have created as a tactile piece of art for blind and partially sighted people.

“Through the wonders of technology, it’s great to give people the insider’s view of how I sculpt,” she added.

The artwork, which will reportedly be unveiled in 2021, was commissioned to mark the centenary of the sight loss charity, Vision Foundation, of which Sophie is a patron.

While the artist has previously created sculptures of royals, this is the first time the process will be recorded and then shared in a live virtual event.

In a previous article for Hello!, Frances reflected on her experience working with Her Majesty, in which she recalled how she was overcome with emotion following their time together.

"She's just an amazing lady. I literally almost cried when I was leaving because I felt that I'd learned so much just being in her presence,” Frances said.

“She's a very special person. She came in the room and she was so calm and so poised and so willing to change her tiara, to change the jewellery, to try different things on and she seems so ordinary…

“She was sitting on a slightly higher area than I was sculpting so I had to measure her with callipers so I was going backwards and forwards from her hair! I was so nervous, you know, I was touching the Queen!" she added.

Sophie’s rumoured royal first comes after she recently showed support for Kate Middleton’s Hold Still campaign by sharing a snap she had taken herself.

The photo, which appeared online in early June, was a striking image of 26-year-old Ali Abbas, who was one of a group of volunteers at the Shah Jahan Mosque's Covid-19 food bank.