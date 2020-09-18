Sophie, Countess of Wessex (pictured) has seemingly being snubbed by her own family, after her photo submission for Kate Middleton’s Hold Still project was rejected. Getty

“Sophie, Countess of Wessex was the only royal relative that we know of to have submitted a photo to Kate’s project, but her picture didn’t get chosen,” Rachel began.

When co-host Roberta replied by saying “Ouch!” Rachel went on to say that royal photographer Chris Jackson also entered the competition but was surprisingly overlooked.

But as Roberta continued to explain, while it would have been nice for Kate to acknowledge Sophie or Chris’ work, it may have appeared like nepotism.

Kate Middleton (pictured) didn't choose Sophie as a finalist in her project, 'Hold Still'. Getty

“It would have felt a little too insider if Sophie’s did get picked,” she told Rachel, who added: "That is true it would have been a little bit of nepotism."

Held in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery, the Duchess' initiative invited people to send their unique photos capturing their time in lockdown.

The response was overwhelming, with Kate’s team being flooded with entries as the project kicked off, with many snaps being shared across social media – and Kate even commented on some.

Of the many photos submitted, only a select few were chosen to be exhibited in a virtual exhibition held by the iconic British gallery, of which Kate is their patron.

Kate personally selected 100 images from the entries to be in the exhibition. Getty

With three core themes: Helpers and Heroes, Your New Normal, and Acts of Kindness, the project delivers a candid narrative of how the pandemic affects people in lockdown.

In a statement, the Queen said: “It was with great pleasure that I had the opportunity to look through a number of the portraits that made the final 100 images for the Hold Still photography project.

“The Duchess of Cambridge and I were inspired to see how the photographs have captured the resilience of the British people at such a challenging time, whether that is through celebrating frontline workers, recognising community spirit or showing the efforts of individuals supporting those in need,” she said.

The photographic exhibition can now be viewed on the National Portrait Gallery’s website.