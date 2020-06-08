Sophie, Countess of Wessex, has weighed in on Harry and Meghan's royal exit, while giving a rare and unexpected insight into her family life. Getty

What’s more, when asked if she had been specifically requested to take on more royal duties, the 55-year-old remained humble, simply stating she has been "very busy".

"People may pay more attention to what I am doing, but I remain as busy as I have ever been,” Sophie claimed to the British publication.

The Countess went on to say that she hopes both Harry and Meghan "will be happy".

Sophie, who has been an official member of the royal fold for more than two decades, also gave a rare insight into her family life and the futures of her two young children, 16-year-old Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, who is 12 years old.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the world – and the royal family – when they announced they were stepping down as senior royals earlier this year. Getty

"We try to bring them up with the understanding that they are very likely to have to work for a living,” she said.

"Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it's highly unlikely.”

Sophie then reiterated her desire for the children to have as normal an upbringing as possible.

She explained that both her children attend a "regular" school and are allowed to go around to friends' houses for sleepovers and parties.

Sophie reiterated her desire for her children to have as normal an upbringing as possible. Getty

"I guess not everyone's grandparents live in a castle, but where you are going is not the important part, or who they are. When they are with the Queen, she is their grandmother," the Countess explained.

As for their father, Prince Edward, Sophie said he is "very engaged" both as a royal and in his personal life.

Rumour has it the Earl loves taking James out fishing, and does a lot of horse riding with Louise.