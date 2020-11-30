Sophie Monk and good pal Kyle Sandilands caught up as rumours swirl the blonde bombshell could soon walk down the aisle. Media Mode

An onlooker confirms that Sophie and Kyle, 49, greeted each other warmly, with the pair embracing in a cosy hug as well as “chatting animatedly”.

Sophie has previously spoken openly about her relationship with Josh, and her desire to get married and to start a family soon.

“I can’t believe you put up with me for 2 years,” the Love Island host shared on Instagram to mark the lovebirds’ anniversary back in July.

“I love you so much and you’re my best friend in the world ... I can’t wait to marry you (hint, hint),” she added.

Sophie and Kyle were recently snapped on a lunch date. Media Mode

Now we hear Sophie’s wish may have come true – and, of course, the first people she would want to tell are her closest friends.

“Kyle and Jac have been friends with Sophie for years,” says a source, adding the trio are thick as thieves.

“They’ve always just wanted Sophie to be happy. She’s never really had much luck when it comes to relationships, and Jac, in particular, knows she’s ready to really settle down and start a family. So if she is engaged, Kyle and Jac would be thrilled for her.”

