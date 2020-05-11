Rumour has it there could be a “COVID baby” on the cards for Sophie and her beau. Getty

But a source reveals that the isolation experience has also given Sophie the chance to reaffirm her feelings of wanting to have children sooner rather than later.

“Sophie is desperate to start a family. She is 40 and she knows time is well and truly ticking,” the source reveals.

“She and Josh have been having a lot of fun during isolation but she knows she needs to get serious about this.”

Sophie and her marketing executive beau have been bunkered down together during the coronavirus outbreak. Instagram

Sophie has always been open about wanting to have children and has previously admitted to freezing her eggs in preparation.

The source adds that Sophie’s friends and family are fully supportive of her plans.

“Those who know Soph know she’ll be a great mother,” adds the insider.

“She loves kids – who knows, maybe we could see a COVID baby announcement once all this craziness ends. She would definitely be delighted.”

Sophie has apparently been open about wanting to have children and previously admitted to freezing her eggs in preparation. Instagram

In February 2018, Sophie revealed to Nine's A Current Affair that she wanted to have children in the future and was eager to freeze her eggs.

“Everyone thinks I’m having a baby but the reason I’m doing it is because I’m not ready for one, you know?” she told the show.

“It’d be a dream. I’d love to be a mother, I love children.”

The former Bachelorette was previously in a relationship with contestant Stu Laundy until their high-profile break-up in January 2018.