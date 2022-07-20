You won't see Sophie in the jungle any time soon! Ten

Just because she said no to the jungle doesn't mean there isn't the possibility of a different reality project in the near future.

Sophie explained that she hasn't ruled out the possibility of returning as a contestant...depending on the show.

“It would just have to be the right show and the right timing. I just think they’re fun and they're an adventure and you learn so much from being in those environments under the pump.”

Sophie and Joshua married in March. Instagram

The TV personality married her partner Joshua Gross in March 2022, recently revealing to WHO an insight into married life.

Describing robotic engineer Joshua as her “best friend,” Sophie explained that the relationship is “so nice.”

“We just hang out with each other all the time and get along so well. I think that’s what I was missing.”

Watch Below: Sophie Monk attempts to woo her fiancé

The Beauty and the Geek host met Joshua on a business class flight, telling the Kyle & Jackie O Show, “he was so charming and funny and he had no idea what I did.”

“I just sat down and he had a sense of humour and I was like, ‘oh how relieving, sitting next to someone you can have a chat with',” she told 9Honey.