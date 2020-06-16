Sophie Monk has been a household name for more than two decades. Getty

But despite this ongoing career success, when it comes to her finances, the details of her earnings remain unclear.

It was reported that the 40-year-old singer earned approximately $300,000 for her role as the leading lady on Channel 10’s The Bachelorette in 2017.

Following that, she signed on with Channel Nine to host Love Island Australia, which reportedly earned her close to $1 million.

Sophie was propelled to stardom after appearing on the hit 1999 reality TV talent show Popstars and soon afterwards became a member of girl band Bardot. Instagram

These are undoubtedly impressive paydays. But despite this, Sophie repeatedly aligns herself with an endless stream of brands and collaborations, which she often spruiks on her social media profile.

However, these brand associations aren’t always entirely flattering.

For instance, Sophie recently shared an “iso hair dying” post in collaboration with Fudge hair colour – with the tongue-in-cheek photo also depicting Sophie in the process of waxing her top upper lip.

Rumour has it Sophie earned approximately $300,000 for her role as the leading lady on Channel 10’s The Bachelorette in 2017. Instagram

Another recent collaboration was a rough video of Sophie shopping in a discount pharmacy store and seemingly asking out a sales assistant while buying an MCo Beauty product, which is another brand she’s associated with.

Paid brand ambassadorial roles are, of course, nothing new for celebrities.

However, the budget nature of these recent sponsored collaborations is perplexing – particularly for such a high-profile star who reportedly receives lucrative network pay cheques.

