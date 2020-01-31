Sophie Monk has hosted the dating reality show Love Island Australia for the last two years. Nine Network

Up until recently, Sophie’s main gig was listed as “Channel 9 Host @loveislandau”, but now that role appears to have been replaced with a more personal bio.

What appears to be a purposely misspelt, tongue-in-cheek bio now reads: “My biggerst floor? Is being to honest and embarrass my selft.”

The revamped Instagram look comes after Sophie last week revealed to The Daily Telegraph that she recently signed with management company 22 MGMT.

The future of Love Island Australia may be in doubt, after Sophie dropped a subtle clue on Instagram that seemingly implied nothing is set in stone. Nine Network

Sophie’s recent bio change comes after Perth Now reported last November that Love Island Australia was in danger of being axed due to poor ratings.

The show, which is based on the UK version, follows young singles as they seek to find love while competing for a cash prize of $50,000.

According to the publication, the show suffered low ratings since its October 7 premiere audience, with viewing numbers dropping from 494,000 to 265,000 in November.

Up until recently, Sophie’s main gig was listed as “Channel 9 Host @loveislandau”, but now that role appears to have been replaced with a more personal bio. Instagram

While there has been no official word about the future of Love Island, the 22 website states Sophie is “in the process of creating her own international travel show”.

A Nine spokesperson has also reportedly confirmed to The Daily Telegraph that no official announcements have been made.

“We haven’t made any announcements about Love Island. Sophie is a much-loved part of the Nine family,” the spokesman said.