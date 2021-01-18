Sophie Monk is heading down the aisle! Instagram

“Told you I’d tell you guys first 💍🙌,” the Love Island announced on wrote on Instagram. “I’m engaged. I honestly can’t thank you enough for all the love and support… 😍@joshuargross and I are so happy”.

And the 41-year-old couldn’t finish the post without giving a shout-out to the giant sparkler on her left hand.

“Josh designed a very personal ring with my favourite Aussie designer @luke_rose_jewellery and I LOVE IT,” Sophie wrote.

While the loved-up couple didn’t exactly delve into the cut, colour, carat or clarity of the diamond, some subsequent sleuthing has revealed all the rich (pardon the pun) details surrounding the engagement ring.

Sophie and Josh started dating back in 2018. Instagram

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the custom ring, crafted by Sydney jeweller Luke Rose, is worth a whopping $50,000. Yikes! We’d say 'there goes the honeymoon' but considering Josh is worth around $2.5 million AUD, somehow we think he can afford it.

The publication also revealed the “personal” aspects surrounding the diamond.

“Given they met on a plane, they came up with the diamond set under rail that has the curves of a cloud,” a source explained.

“Basically, the ring is all about 'two become one, up in the clouds.'" Aww!

The marketing executive forked out a whopping $50,000 for his fiancée. Instagram

Sophie and Josh indeed met while airborne, all the way back in 2018. And, after the former Bachelorette had consumed some liquid courage in the form of champagne, the TV host leaned in for a cheeky kiss.

“I just sat down and he had a sense of humour and I was like, ‘Oh how relieving, sitting next to someone you can have a chat with,” Sophie told 9Honey at the time.

“I was like, ‘Good sense of humour, hard worker’… it just happened.”

We’re sure both Sophie and Josh - not to mention the jeweller who sold them the ring - are thanking their lucky stars they got on that plane that day.

