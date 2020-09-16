Sophie Monk (pictured with her boyfriend Joshua Gross) has been named host of the revamped Beauty & The Geek. Instagram

Nine teases it will “deliver laughs, tears and everything in between as two groups of people from completely different worlds are set to collide.”

And this year, things are no doubt set to step up a notch with the producers of Married At First Sight on board.

Beauty and the Geek will get a reboot in 2021 with Sophie Monk at the helm. Supplied

Love Island is also due to return in 2021, albeit with a location change. Thanks to COVID-19 the show will no longer film overseas and instead will call the Gold Coast home.

There is no word yet as to whether Sophie will also return to host the third season of Love Island, with her name notably absent from the official reveal.

Will Sophie return as host of Love Island? Channel Nine

Sophie is no stranger to the reality TV circuit - she got her start way back in 2000 competing on singing talent show Popstars, where she formed girl band Bardot.

More recently she had a crack at The Masked Singer over on Network Ten and was revealed to be under the Dragonfly costume.