Freddie Smith and Will Horton were very popular on Days of Our Lives Days of Our Lives

After the show went on hiatus and staff were released from contracts amid expectations of a possible axing, Freddie confesses that work instability has been on many staff members minds. It was when he read his storylines upon returning to work that he knew the gig was up.

‘As the scripts started coming in, we started talking more. I just go, “Man, this doesn’t look good. This doesn’t look like we are going to be signed onto a contract.”

‘Without giving it away, I obviously can’t give away spoilers. What I will say is our last day is going to be September 18, 2020.’

The couple broke ground for same sex relationships on daytime soaps Days of Our Lives

Chandler confirmed the news, tweeting, ‘Wish it weren’t coming to an end, but I will be forever grateful to everyone who went on this journey with us.’

Freddie added, ‘I will miss Salem so much!! Thank you all for the incredible love and support throughout the years. I really feel we told a love story that will live on forever.’

Freddie wants fans to know the axing was not the actors’ choice, and he wishes he could continue his ground breaking storyline.

Days of our Lives is an icon - but now also deeply troubled Days of our lives

The actor admitted no death or departure is ever completely guaranteed to be for forever on Days, but indicated that fans should not pin their hopes on a miraculous return.

‘I’d be super surprised if we don’t have at least six months off before something may happen,' he said. 'But things could always change.’