While hosting The Voice, Sonia Kruger (pictured) was embroiled in a secret feud with coach Delta Goodrem. Channel Seven

Sonia, 55, hosted The Voice on Channel Nine from 2015 until jumping ship to the Seven Network last year. She’ll now be fronting the singing competition from the rival network.

And while the verdict is still out as to who will be sitting in the big red chairs when the show returns to our screens in 2021, our source says Sonia is secretly hoping Delta, 35, doesn’t return.

“In an ideal world, Sonia would like to see a new panel of coaches, but it’s not up to her,” the insider continues.

“There is a huge rivalry between them because Delta (pictured) thinks it’s her show, which doesn’t sit well with Sonia," an insider spilled. Channel Nine

“There is a huge rivalry between them because Delta thinks it’s her show, which doesn’t sit well with Sonia. It will be hard for executives to keep them both happy.”

Alongside Delta, Guy Sebastian, Boy George and Kelly Rowland made up The Voice's most recent coaching panel before the switch to Seven.

Although it's unlikely international superstars George and Kelly will return, Guy last week hinted that he and Delta could be back.

Guy Sebastian (pictured) hinted he may return as coach when it moves to Channel Seven. Channel Nine

“I’ve had a conversation, as has Delta [Goodrem],” the Standing with You singer, 38, told New Idea exclusively. “Obviously, they’re going to talk to existing coaches and tell them what their plans are.”

Guy has just released his new album, T.R.U.T.H., which he’ll support on tour in November next year. The inaugural Australian Idol winner admits, “TV is a good vehicle” to promote both.

