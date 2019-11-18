Jules and her bridesmaids - minus Mel Nine

Cam with his bridal party Nine

It shows the hairdresser, 37, and the retired cricket player, 35, spending time with their bridal parties as they tie the knot a year after they met on the controversial reality show.

But the big reveal of Jules's wedding dress will be saved until Tuesday.

One person who did not attend was Melissa Lucarelli, who spoke out on her Instagram stories on Sunday, and described her last-minute dumping from Jules' bridal party as "cold" and "hurtful".

Speaking to fans, Melissa said: "I've had so many messages and people keep asking me what the story is. So yes, it is true, Jules dumped me as a bridesmaid.

"As for why, I'm honestly not sure... she kept changing her reasons and none of them made sense.

"It really all just came out of the blue and I didn't see it coming at all. Of course you're allowed to change your mind about who you want as a bridesmaid, but I just feel like the way it was done was really cold and rather hurtful."

Nine

She explained that she was upset at having been cast aside so close to the wedding date, and also felt humiliated at the fact that the couple had chosen to have a televised wedding.

"I guess it just makes the public dumping of you as a bridesmaid for no reason that little bit more embarrassing, hurtful, confusing," she said.

"I wish I was never asked to be a bridesmaid in the first place so I wasn't in this position."

She ended her piece to camera by wishing Jules and Cameron well despite what happened, saying: "I hope they have a great wedding."

Jules, Heidi and Mel in happier times

During the Married At First Sight reunion dinner party, Jules had asked both Heidi and Mel to be bridesmaids at her real-life wedding.

However, in October, it was reported Jules had shockingly removed her MAFS bestie Melissa from her bridal party.

"One day we were texting about family and babies, then two days later she was dumping me as a bridesmaid!" Mel told a local publication at the time.

The reality TV star said her dumping came out of nowhere and left her feeling like their friendship was a publicity stunt.

"Not only was the text cold, but she used our friendship for her own publicity," alleged Mel.

"She was posting about how amazing it was and how much she loved me, but it was clearly all an act. I feel completely blindsided by this, as our relationship and everything was real to me."