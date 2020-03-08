A Victorian doctor who reportedly treated 70 patients while being infected with coronavirus has been revealed as singer Missy Higgins father. Facebook

He is believed to have caught the disease in Colorado and started showing symptoms on a flight from Denver to San Francisco on February 27 before returning to Australia on February 29.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Jenny Mikakos told the media on Saturday that she was shocked that he returned to work - but didn’t ID the doctor.

“Patients have been contacted via text message this morning, or were called this morning, they will be followed up with emails,” Ms Mikakos revealed.

“This doctor also attended two patients at a nursing home in Malvern during that time. The two nursing home patients have been isolated in their rooms and the department is working to provide support care for these residents.

Missy Higgins and her father Dr Chris Huggins. Instagram

“I have to say I am flabbergasted that a doctor that has flu-like symptoms has gone to work,”

“I understand our medical and healthcare workers are dedicated to the work they do,”



“But it is irresponsible for people to be going to work if they are unwell, and that is not just healthcare workers, it is everybody in the community who needs to take this very seriously.”

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos. Getty

Dr Higgins went on to slam the Health Minister on Facebook, demanding she apologise.

Dr Higgins slammed the Health Minister on Facebook. Facebook

“As the doctor concerned, I have been upset about the inaccuracies and unfairness of your comments,” Dr Higgins wrote on the social media platform.



“I believe you have taken a cheap opportunity for political grandstanding and would appreciate an apology.”