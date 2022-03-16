Simone Callahan stood with her and Shane Warne's three children at the statue in his honour. Instagram

Now Shane's children have witnessed the outpouring of love for their father, taking to social media to thank Australians who are honouring Shane's legacy after his tragic death at 52.

The heartbroken family posted photos of the four of them huddled together at the foot of Shane's statue, in amongst the flowers and other touching tributes.

"We are so grateful for everyone's support, the messages and love we have received is so special and touching," Brooke captioned the poignant family snap.

"Everyone's support around our Dad's statue is beyond heart-warming, thank you. We are so proud of our Dad."

Jackson simply captioned his photo with a heart emoji, while Shane's youngest child Summer wrote "Always here with us dad."

Jackson shared a solo photo posing with his father's statue. Instagram

Their mother and Shane's ex-wife Simone also shared her thanks, captioning the photo: "Thank you for all the beautiful messages of love and support. Vale Shane."

Simone has worked hard to protect her and Shane's children following his death, having previously revealed that she struggled with media attention while married to the cricket star.

"I didn't really enjoy that time in the spotlight," she told A Current Affair in 2018. "[I felt] suppressed a little bit through everything that happened."

She and Shane were married in 1995 after meeting at a celebrity event in Melbourne three years prior and went on to welcome their three children during the happier years of their marriage.

However, regular scandals and the pressures of Shane's cricket career took a toll on the relationship and in 2005 the couple parted ways.

While there were rumours of a reconciliation between the pair, nothing solid ever came out of it, though they continued to co-parent amicably until Shane's sudden death.

A state funeral is being held for Shane on March 30 at the MCG. Instagram

Now Simone has made her respect and lasting affection for her ex-husband known, previously sharing a tribute to the father of her children.

"Shane's greatest Love, Our children Brooke, Jackson & Summer," she wrote alongside a touching video tribute on Instagram.

"Shane was taken too soon from their young lives. Eternal love remains & will never leave. Vale Shane."

She also released an official statement following his death, as did their children and other members of the Warne family.

They are expected to attend a public state funeral honouring Shane on March 30 at the MCG.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.

For more on the life and legacy of Shane Warne, read the articles below

How did Shane Warne die? All we know so far

Celebrity tributes flow in for 'Spin King' Shane Warne following his sudden death

Despite his legendary cricket career, Shane Warne's greatest achievements was his kids

Shane Warne's family share heartbreaking statements following his death

Inside Jackson Warne's close relationship with his father Shane

From Simone Callahan to Liz Hurley: Shane Warne's love life was complicated but rewarding

Shane Warne's state funeral: What we know so far