The father-daughter affection continued in the comments section, where Stella replied: “Love you dad”.

Simon has long been supportive of his daughter’s career choice, telling Stellar magazine previously that he was behind her every step of the way.

“I think any parent feels an incredible sense of relief and excitement about their child finding something they feel passionate about,” he told the publication.

“If she was that passionate about building houses, then I’d champion that as well. You go through that thing of, like, ‘Oh, you’re going into my profession.’ I know some of the pitfalls, but I also know some of the positive aspects of the business. And I’m always going to be there if she wants to ask me.”

Simon Baker with ex-wife Rebecca Rigg (left) and daughter Stella. Getty

Simon was just 24 when Stella was born back in 1993 and was yet to achieve his enviable Hollywood career which would be marked by standout roles in the likes of The Mentalist and The Devil Wears Prada.

But far from believing his family held him back, Simon has always been a staunch believer that his family was the reason for his success – and he was smitten from the get-go.

"It's a miracle having a child and watching someone develop a personality and grow and learn all these things," the actor told WHO in 1993, just three months after he and Rebecca welcomed Stella into the world.

"When she was first born, I thought, ‘She's a part of me and a part of Rebecca’, and now I look at her and she's her own person ... It's worth staying up all night to watch it. You just don't want to miss a second."

Simon, who announced his split from wife-of-29-years Rebecca in January 2021, has credited his family as being one of the reasons for his strong work ethic and focus in Hollywood.

“When we arrived, I had a child and responsibilities. As a result, I viewed the concept of success as being able to provide for my family,” Simon previously told GQ Australia.

“To achieve this, I had to deliver consistent performances, be professional on and off set… my circumstances have never allowed me to be selfish and that’s contributed to the success we’ve had in America. There was no time when I was just working for my own ends and this made a huge difference."

Not everything that comes with being a dad has been smooth sailing For Simon. Like anyone with a child would know, parenting can be hard work.

“It’s not easy being a parent,” Simon previously told Stellar magazine.

“There are times when you do it, when you’re successful, and there are times when you’re not. That’s the challenge... you just have to be consistently there. And when I say ‘there’, I mean in a way where you allow them to be themselves, and you let them know, and you make them aware that you love them, right?”

In 1993, he told WHO: "My family is my No. 1 priority." And almost 30 years on, that sentiment hasn’t seemed to change when it comes to Simon’s unconditional love for his kids.