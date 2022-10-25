The rock trio have won more ARIA Music Awards than any other artist in history. Getty

Despite alluding to the prospect of peace between himself and Gillies, Johns told Carrie Bickmore on The Project a mere month ago that “bitterness, jealousy, and anger” from Gillies, 42, were key factors behind their ongoing dispute.

“Me and Chris Joannou, [the Silverchair bassist] have a very passive relationship,” the Walking In A Straight Line singer said.

“Ben, for some reason, has a real issue with me being successful without him. That’s sad because I wish him all the best honestly, but unfortunately, he doesn’t want me to branch out."

Silverchair perform at Lollapalooza 2007 in Grant Park on August 4, 2007 in Chicago Getty

On the latest episode of the chart-topping Who is Daniel Johns? Podcast, Johns elaborated further on the depths of his rift with Gillies.

"I was really clear with everyone when I left Silverchair that we weren't getting back together. I had in the past thought that I wanted to leave Silverchair and changed my mind, so my manager at the time quite intelligently suggested we say we're on an indefinite hiatus,” Johns said.

“I made it very clear to the other two that it was over but that I didn't want to close that door or break anyone's heart in case I changed my mind. And then Ben actually went out of his way to say we were definitely getting back together while I was in the middle of a promotional tour for my first record 'Talk', which I thought was really unfair to Silverchair fans. I was caught in this 'who am I supposed to appease?”.

“I was in a situation where I was really trying to protect our legacy because that's really important to me. I pretty much gave up my childhood for that and I thought it was really unfair to keep dangling a carrot in front of people who had supported us, knowing full well that I was never going back.”

“So me being me, I said I wouldn't get Silverchair back together for a million dollars with a gun to my head."

Clearly, there is no love lost between the pair and audiences can certainly not expect a reunion of the band anytime soon.