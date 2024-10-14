  •  
How to find the perfect gift for your kid’s teacher

This company has figured out exactly what teachers want!
We’re starting to approach the end of the school year which means it’s time to start thinking about what to get your kid’s teacher as an end-of-year thank you gift.

Finding the perfect gift for your child’s teacher can be a difficult task, after all, you don’t want to end up getting the same thing all the other kids give like a ‘World’s Best Teacher’ mug.

What do teachers want as gifts?

A company by the name of GroupTogether recently conducted a survey to find out what teachers really want as gifts, and as it turns out, they don’t expect a present, however, a thank you card is greatly appreciated.

Their survey also proved that 96.9 per cent of teachers prefer a group gift and guess what their preferred gift is? A gift card!

grouptogether
(Credit: Supplied)

Based on their findings, GroupTogether has developed the perfect gift that removes all the stress and hassle that is always left to the kids’ parents.

With GroupTogether, you can create a card that the whole class can sign online. And what’s more? You can even collect money for a gift at the same time.

You can enjoy unlimited messages and message lengths on your card, add photos or GIFs, choose from hundreds of customisable designs, and when you’re finished, you can download the card as a PDF for printing or schedule it for digital delivery.

the perfect gifts for teachers
(Credit: Supplied)

If collecting money for a gift, you can use the AnyCard option which allows the teacher to make their choice from over 70 different eGift cards.

From Woolworths and Myer to Rebel Sport and The Iconic, there are many great options.

GroupTogether is a great gift idea for teachers, however, you can also use it to organise cards for other people such as coaches, colleagues or birthdays!

Shop GroupTogether here.

