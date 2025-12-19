How you can save big on school shoes while you do Christmas shopping

Even though school is wrapping up for the year, Shoes & Sox has got some exciting deals to get you organised for 2026.

Advertisement

This means you can take the hassle out of shopping for kids’ school shoes in the new year, stay in holiday mode, and avoid the back-to-school rush.

See all of the deals below.

Shoes & Sox has all of your school shoe needs covered! (Credit: Shoes && Sox )

What school shoes deals can you get at Shoes & Sox?

Shoes & Socks is Australia’s number one kids’ shoe store, with shoes suitable for all school ages, from toddlers to teens.

Advertisement

You can score 20 per cent off on the best kids’ school shoe brands, including Harrison, Clarks, and Reebok, in-store and online.

While you can secure 20 per cent off shoes until February 8, 2026, there are some special offers and dates worth noting in your diary:

Advertisement

Make the most of the sales before the 2026 school year begins! (Credit: Shoes & Sox)

If you’re shopping in-store, children can also have free fittings from Shoes & Sox’s expert shoe crew, who are trained in foot development, fit fundamentals and providing personalised shoe recommendations.

Which school shoes brand is best?

The Harrison Dayonata School Shoe is on sale! (Credit: Shoes & Sox)

Harrison School Shoes

Australian-designed and owned, Harrison’s has been supporting children across the country since 1948.

Advertisement

The good news is that Harrison’s Daytona shoe is now 20 per cent off!

The shoe is made from a premium leather upper and leather lines, as well as soft leather lining and a moulded leather footbed cushioning.

The Dayonata shoe also features a lightweight PU outsole, providing durability and flexibility, as well as the best ankle support thanks to its firm heel counter and collar.

Harrison’s is also a Redkite partner.

Advertisement

From now to February 8, 2026, one dollar from every pair of Harrison Daytona school shoes sold in-store and online will be donated to Redkite.

