Sephora’s Beauty Pass sale is back! Here’s what we’ll be buying.

From birthday gifts to early access to exclusive sales, Sephora’s Beauty Pass membership truly pays off. And if your beauty wishlist is getting a bit out of hand, we’ve got some great news- the Sephora Beauty Pass sale is back and, dare we say, better than ever.

From Tuesday, September 9 to Sunday, September 14, Beauty Pass members can score up to 20 per cent off Sephora’s top-selling brands, including Rare Beauty, Milk Makeup, Kayali, Fenty Beauty, and more. And, for the first time in Australia, Lady Gaga’s highly anticipated beauty brand Haus Labs will be included in the sale.

You’ll find discounts on Sephora exclusives and cult products from all your favourite brands. If you’re needing to restock the essentials, the brands very own Sephora Collection will be 30 percent off for the duration of the sale, so be sure to stock up!

You can sign up by registering to become a Sephora Beauty Pass member here.

Not sure what to add to your cart? Here’s what the New Idea team will be snapping up during the Sephora sale.

Best products to shop in the Sephora Beauty Pass Sale

(Credit: Haus Labs ) 01 Haus Labs by Lady Gaga Bio-Radiant Glassy Balm Highlighter Stick $52 at Sephora “The festive season will be here before we know it, so I’ll be stocking up on a party-ready highlighter. I’m eager to get my hands on this glassy balm from Haus Labs by Lady Gaga, which has the added bonus of skin-loving ingredients to keep my complexion hydrated.”- Stephanie, Senior Lifestyle Content Producer Shop Now

(Credit: OUAI ) 02 OUAI Wave Spray $29 at Sephora “I’ll be grabbing a bottle of Ouai Wave Spray to create effortless, bouncy beach waves. It smells amazing, it’s easy to use, and starting at $29, you can’t go wrong. Summer hair, here I come!”- Sarah, Senior Copy Editor Shop Now

(Credit: Rare Beauty ) 03 Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush – Hope $45 at Sephora “I am currently LOVING the Rare Beauty liquid blushes – and have had my eye on the Hope shade for a while! I may also have to get the Soft Pinch Mini Cheek & Lip Set while I’m at it…”- Celia, Entertainment Writer Shop Now

(Credit: Airyday ) 04 Airyday Glow + Night Skincare Duo $89 at Sephora “Airyday is my favourite sunscreen, so I’ll be stocking up. This bundle offer comes with the Sleep Mask, which I’ve been wanting to try out for a while now – so sign me up.”- Leigh, Deputy Editor Shop Now

(Credit: Huda Beauty ) 05 Huda Beauty Faux Filler Gloss – Foxy $38 at Sephora “I’m a lippy girl through and through. So, with spring finally here (and summer close behind), this Huda Beauty gloss will be my trusty sidekick for the next few months. Although I’m having trouble deciding between the shades foxy and bombshell – they’re just so gorgeous! Perhaps both?”- Belad, Lifestyle Content Producer Shop Now

(Credit: Kayali) 06 Kayali Capri In A Bottle Lemon Sugar Eau De Parfum $179 at Sephora “Kayali’s fragrances never disappoint, so I’ll be adding this summery spritz to my cart. With a name like Capri In A Bottle and notes of lemon, sugar, and freesia, I think it’s safe to say I’ve found my summer scent!”- Stephanie, Senior Lifestyle Content Producer Shop Now

(Credit: Rare Beauty ) 07 Rare Beauty Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick $50 Sephora “I am obsessed with anything Selena Gomez touches, so I will, of course, be keeping my eyes out for anything Rare Beauty! I’m especially excited to get my hands on the Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick. It feels like heaven on the skin, is a breeze to blend out, and adds just the right amount of colour to your complexion – perfect for spring!”- Elizabeth, Digital Editor Shop Now

(Credit: ZOEVA ) 08 ZOEVA The Essential Brush Set $155 at Sephora “My current makeup brushes are starting to look a bit old and sad and I’ve never had a proper set anyway. These brushes will give me everything I need and I love that they come in a clutch as well!”- Erin, Content Producer Shop Now

When does the Sephora Beauty Pass sale start?

Gold members will have early access from 9pm Tuesday September 9th online and Wednesday, September 10th instore.

Black and White Beauty Pass members will be able to access the sale online from 9pm, Wednesday, September 10th, and in store from Thursday, September 11th.

The Sephora Beauty Pass sale will run from Tuesday, 9th September, until Sunday, 14th September.

What month are the Sephora sales?

The Sephora Beauty Pass sale falls twice a year. Once at the beginning of the year, usually around April, and then again towards the end of the year, around September.

Does Sephora Australia ever have sales?

Yes! Sephora Australia holds multiple sales a year. The highly anticipated Beauty Pass sale runs twice a year.

The beauty retailer also participates in seasonal sales, including Black Friday, Afterpay Day, and more.