Looking to jet off on a holiday soon? We’ve got great news: you can now earn Qantas Frequent Flyer Points while shopping at Lotte Duty Free.

That’s right, your last minute purchases before you board your flight can now earn you future fights, upgrades and even hotel accommodation.

The best part? You don’t even have to be going on a holiday, because you can shop both in store and online to earn your points. Want to know more? Keep on scrolling, because we have all the info you need.

What is Lotte Duty Free?

Lotte Duty Free is a duty free store that offers a range of products including beauty, gifts, alcohol and more. They have physical stores in Brisbane and Melbourne international airports, as well as a freestanding store in Sydney CBD.

Lotte offer Click & Collect for travellers, which you can purchase up to 60 days in advance. You can also shop online, which means you’ll be able to nab all your favourite items at the duty free price.

How do you earn Qantas Points at Lotte Duty Free?

Thanks to a new collaboration between Lotte Duty Free and Qantas, every $1 spent in store or online will earn you 1 Qantas Point. Simply scan your digital Qantas Frequent Flyer card when shopping in store, or enter it during payment when shopping online.

Are there any restrictions?

Almost all products are able to earn Qantas Points, however, there are some excluded products. Exclusions include tobacco and e-cigarette products, gift cards and VUSH products as well as products sold by JB Hi-Fi concession stores.

View all the terms and conditions here.

What products do Lotte Duty Free have?

Just like any duty free store, there is a large range of alcohol, last-minute travel essentials, souvenirs, beauty products and more.

Looking for some inspiration? We’ve selected some of our favourite products (and travel must-haves) below.

01 Travel essentials Packing for your next holiday? Don’t forget the travel essentials! A pair of compression socks and universal adaptor make all the difference when you’re travelling abroad. Whereas if you’re travelling domestically, a travel pillow and refillable water bottle make any flight – or road trip – a breeze. Our top picks: Korjo Memory Foam Travel Pillow

$30 shop now Korjo USB Adaptor Power Hub

$30 SHOP NOW Kinto Day Off Tumbler 500ml

$64 shop now Korjo Travel Socks Large

$30 SHOP NOW

03 Beauty products Want to pick up a new fragrance for your holiday? Or perhaps you’re just worried you’ve left your favourite moisturiser at home (guilty!), you can stock up on a huge range of beauty products at Lotte Duty Free. Our top picks: Prada Paradoxe EDP 50ml

$170 shop now Clinique Dramatically Different 125ml x2

$72 SHOP NOW Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge

$50 shop now Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Skin Protectant

$26 SHOP NOW