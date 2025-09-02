Father’s Day gifts that are guaranteed to make any dad happy

Whether you’re wanting to treat dad this Father’s Day or show your appreciation to a father figure in your life, choosing the perfect gift can be tricky.
Before you frantically panic buy another pair of novelty socks, we’ve put together a handy guide so you can find the perfect gift to match his fabulous personality.
Top Father’s Day gifts 2025
Gifts for the Adventure Dad
01
Ultimate Walks & Hikes: Australia by Laura Waters Book
$38.25 (usually $45) at QBD Books
For the dad who loves a good walk, this book is filled with the best trails and walking tracks across Australia to help spark inspiration.
Key Features:
- Paperback
- 336 pages
- Includes photos and detailed maps of walking trails and hikes
02
Stanley Camp Mug
$35 at David Jones
Whether on the go or gathered around the campfire, this sleek mug is sure to keep any hot or cold drink at just the right temperature.
Key Features:
- 18/8 stainless steel
- Dishwasher safe
- Splash resistant lid
- 8 Oz
03
Crocs Classic Clog – Navy
$79.99 at Crocs
These waterproof, lightweight clogs will keep dad comfy wherever he goes.
Key Features:
- Lightweight, water-friendly material
- Breathable design
- Made using innovative Croslite™ compound containg 25% bio-circular materials
- Easy to clean and dry
04
The North Face Dock Worker Recycled Beanie
$50 at The North Face
This beanie is made using 95% recycled materials so you can keep cosy on any adventure while being kind to the environment.
Key Features:
- Made using 95% recycled fabric
- Roll up cuff for versatility
- Woven logo detail
Gifts for the Homely Dad
01
Bonds Sweats Cotton Jogger
$38.99 (usually $64.99) at Bonds
Every dad needs a breezy pair of trackies, and these sweatpants by Bonds are perfect for lounging around.
Key Features:
- Relaxed fit
- Elasticated ankle cuffs
- Side seam pockets
- Comfy cotton material
02
Iron & Glory Games Night Set
$65.99 at David Jones
For the ultimate night in, this deluxe games set is sure to bring out his competitive side.
Key Features:
- Includes dice, cards, checkers and dominoes,
- Game board lid for convinience
- Travel friendly design
03
Sudoku Puzzle-in-Style Book
$8 at Target
For the problem solver, this sophisictaed Sudoku book is guaranteed to keep him busy!
Key Features:
- Paperback
- 136 pages
- Sleek leather look design
04
Target Mens Slipper Scuff
$25 at Target
These faux fur lined slippers are sure to keep him warm and cosy.
Key Features:
- Faux fur lining and padded footbed
- Closed round toe
- Flexible synthetic sole
Gifts for the Groomed Dad
01
Burberry Hero Parfum Intense
$176 at Myer
This dreamy fragrance features woody notes of cedarwood and cypress oil for a refreshing spritz.
Key Features:
- Chic bottle design
- Spray for easy application
- Woody notes
02
American Crew All-In-One Face Balm SPF 15
$29.95 at Adore Beauty
This multi tasking balm helps soothe recently shaved skin while boosting moisture for a hydrated complexion.
ALWAYS READ THE LABEL AND FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS FOR USE.
Key Features:
- Can be used on shaved skin or as a daily moisturiser
- Includes SPF
- Multipurpose balm
03
Ordo Sonic+ Electric Toothbrush
$99.95 at David Jones
This premium electric toothbrush helps to keep teeth clean and healthy with a travel cap for hygienic convenience.
Key Features:
- 4 brushing modes
- Lithium Ion battery
- Smart LED indicator
- Travel cap for convenience
04
Nivea Men Cleanse & Soothe – Sensitive Skin Trio Gift Bag
$16.99 at Chemist Warehouse
Keep sensitive skin in check with this handy gift set featuring a face wash, shaving gel and balm infused with chamomile and vitamin E.
Key Features:
- 3 piece gift set
- Includes convenient toiletry bag
- Suitable for sensitive skin
Gifts for the Tech Dad
01
Amazon Echo Pop
$79 at Amazon
This smart speaker featuring Alexa is a must have for any household. Choose from four colours to suit any personality or interior style.
Key Features:
- Smart speaker with Alexa
- Play audio from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and more.
- Small compact design
02
Reflex Active Series 40 Smart Watch
$139 at The Iconic
Make and receive calls, monitor your heart rate, track steps and more with this nifty smart watch.
Key Features:
- 1.85″ full touch
- 3 hour charge time
- Make and receive calls
- Splash proof design
03
Amazon Fire TV Stick HD
$69 at Big W
Streaming is a breeze thanks to this portable TV stick offering endless options for entertainment.
Key Features:
- Stream Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, BINGE and more.
- Connect to any TV and HDMI
- Voice control with Alexa
- Watch live TV
04
Sudio R3 Over-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones – Black
$79.95 at The Iconic
For the music loving dad, these sleek wireless headphones offer up to 35 hours of uninterrupted playtime.
Key Features:
- Over-ear design
- Reliable Bluetooth connection
- 35 hours of battery
- Built-in microphone
Still not sure what to buy dad?
endota Organic Relax Massage Gift Card
$155 at endota
Why not treat him to a relaxing massage? Endota’s Organic Relax massage aims to melt away stress and calm the body and mind.