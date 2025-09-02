  •  
Father’s Day gifts that are guaranteed to make any dad happy

The perfect gift for every personality!
stephanie de nobile
father's day gift ideas
Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Whether you’re wanting to treat dad this Father’s Day or show your appreciation to a father figure in your life, choosing the perfect gift can be tricky.

Before you frantically panic buy another pair of novelty socks, we’ve put together a handy guide so you can find the perfect gift to match his fabulous personality.

Top Father’s Day gifts 2025

Gifts for the Adventure Dad

Ultimate Walks & Hikes: Australia by Laura Waters Book
(Credit: Hardie Grant )

01

Ultimate Walks & Hikes: Australia by Laura Waters Book

$38.25 (usually $45) at QBD Books

For the dad who loves a good walk, this book is filled with the best trails and walking tracks across Australia to help spark inspiration.

Key Features:

  • Paperback
  • 336 pages
  • Includes photos and detailed maps of walking trails and hikes
green stanley camp mug
(Credit: Stanley )

02

Stanley Camp Mug

$35 at David Jones

Whether on the go or gathered around the campfire, this sleek mug is sure to keep any hot or cold drink at just the right temperature.

Key Features:

  • 18/8 stainless steel
  • Dishwasher safe
  • Splash resistant lid
  • 8 Oz
navy blue crocs classic clog
(Credit: Crocs )

03

Crocs Classic Clog – Navy

$79.99 at Crocs

These waterproof, lightweight clogs will keep dad comfy wherever he goes.

Key Features:

  • Lightweight, water-friendly material
  • Breathable design
  • Made using innovative Croslite™ compound containg 25% bio-circular materials
  • Easy to clean and dry
the north face black beanie
(Credit: The North Face )

04

The North Face Dock Worker Recycled Beanie

$50 at The North Face

This beanie is made using 95% recycled materials so you can keep cosy on any adventure while being kind to the environment.

Key Features:

  • Made using 95% recycled fabric
  • Roll up cuff for versatility
  • Woven logo detail  
Gifts for the Homely Dad

bonds biege mens trackpants
(Credit: Bonds)

01

Bonds Sweats Cotton Jogger

$38.99 (usually $64.99) at Bonds

Every dad needs a breezy pair of trackies, and these sweatpants by Bonds are perfect for lounging around.

Key Features:

  • Relaxed fit
  • Elasticated ankle cuffs
  • Side seam pockets
  • Comfy cotton material
Iron & Glory Games Night Set
(Credit: David Jones)

02

Iron & Glory Games Night Set

$65.99 at David Jones

For the ultimate night in, this deluxe games set is sure to bring out his competitive side.

Key Features:

  • Includes dice, cards, checkers and dominoes,
  • Game board lid for convinience
  • Travel friendly design
sudoku puzzle book
(Credit: Target)

03

Sudoku Puzzle-in-Style Book

$8 at Target

For the problem solver, this sophisictaed Sudoku book is guaranteed to keep him busy!

Key Features:

  • Paperback
  • 136 pages
  • Sleek leather look design
target blue mens slipper
(Credit: Target)

04

Target Mens Slipper Scuff 

$25 at Target

These faux fur lined slippers are sure to keep him warm and cosy.

Key Features:

  • Faux fur lining and padded footbed
  • Closed round toe
  • Flexible synthetic sole
Gifts for the Groomed Dad

Burberry Hero Parfum Intense
(Credit: Burberry)

01

Burberry Hero Parfum Intense

$176 at Myer

This dreamy fragrance features woody notes of cedarwood and cypress oil for a refreshing spritz.

Key Features:

  • Chic bottle design
  • Spray for easy application
  • Woody notes
American Crew All-In-One Face Balm SPF 15
(Credit: American Crew )

02

American Crew All-In-One Face Balm SPF 15

$29.95 at Adore Beauty

This multi tasking balm helps soothe recently shaved skin while boosting moisture for a hydrated complexion.

ALWAYS READ THE LABEL AND FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS FOR USE.

Key Features:

  • Can be used on shaved skin or as a daily moisturiser
  • Includes SPF
  • Multipurpose balm
Ordo Sonic+ Electric Toothbrush
(Credit: Ordo )

03

Ordo Sonic+ Electric Toothbrush

$99.95 at David Jones

This premium electric toothbrush helps to keep teeth clean and healthy with a travel cap for hygienic convenience.

Key Features:

  • 4 brushing modes
  • Lithium Ion battery
  • Smart LED indicator
  • Travel cap for convenience
Nivea Men Cleanse & Soothe Sensitive Skin Trio Gift Bag
(Credit: Nivea )

04

Nivea Men Cleanse & Soothe – Sensitive Skin Trio Gift Bag

$16.99 at Chemist Warehouse

Keep sensitive skin in check with this handy gift set featuring a face wash, shaving gel and balm infused with chamomile and vitamin E.

Key Features:

  • 3 piece gift set
  • Includes convenient toiletry bag
  • Suitable for sensitive skin
Gifts for the Tech Dad

Amazon Echo Pop
(Credit: Amazon)

01

Amazon Echo Pop

$79 at Amazon

This smart speaker featuring Alexa is a must have for any household. Choose from four colours to suit any personality or interior style.

Key Features:

  • Smart speaker with Alexa
  • Play audio from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and more.
  • Small compact design
Reflex Active Series 40 Smart Watch
(Credit: Reflex Active)

02

Reflex Active Series 40 Smart Watch

$139 at The Iconic

Make and receive calls, monitor your heart rate, track steps and more with this nifty smart watch.

Key Features:

  • 1.85″ full touch
  • 3 hour charge time
  • Make and receive calls
  • Splash proof design
Amazon Fire TV Stick HD
(Credit: Amazon)

03

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD

$69 at Big W

Streaming is a breeze thanks to this portable TV stick offering endless options for entertainment.

Key Features:

  • Stream Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, BINGE and more.
  • Connect to any TV and HDMI
  • Voice control with Alexa
  • Watch live TV
sudio bluetooth wireless black headphones
(Credit: Sudio)

04

Sudio R3 Over-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones – Black

$79.95 at The Iconic

For the music loving dad, these sleek wireless headphones offer up to 35 hours of uninterrupted playtime.

Key Features:

  • Over-ear design
  • Reliable Bluetooth connection
  • 35 hours of battery
  • Built-in microphone
Still not sure what to buy dad?

endota organic relax massage gift voucher
(Credit: endota)

endota Organic Relax Massage Gift Card

$155 at endota

Why not treat him to a relaxing massage? Endota’s Organic Relax massage aims to melt away stress and calm the body and mind.

stephanie de nobile
Stephanie De Nobile

After completing a Bachelor of Arts Media at Macquarie University, Steph then completed a Diploma of Fashion Business with a Statement of Attainment in Fashion Design at FBI College, while simultaneously interning for various magazine titles including InStyle, Dolly, and Shop Til You Drop. For the past six years, she has been writing and compiling fashion, beauty and homes content across Australia’s top weekly titles including New Idea, Who, and Woman’s Day. When she’s not writing about the latest fashion and beauty trends you can find her purchasing candles she doesn’t need and telling anyone who will listen why reputation is Taylor Swifts best album.

