Father’s Day gifts that are guaranteed to make any dad happy

Whether you’re wanting to treat dad this Father’s Day or show your appreciation to a father figure in your life, choosing the perfect gift can be tricky.

Before you frantically panic buy another pair of novelty socks, we’ve put together a handy guide so you can find the perfect gift to match his fabulous personality.

Top Father’s Day gifts 2025

Gifts for the Adventure Dad

(Credit: Hardie Grant ) 01 Ultimate Walks & Hikes: Australia by Laura Waters Book $38.25 (usually $45) at QBD Books For the dad who loves a good walk, this book is filled with the best trails and walking tracks across Australia to help spark inspiration. Key Features: Paperback

336 pages

Includes photos and detailed maps of walking trails and hikes Shop Now

(Credit: Stanley ) 02 Stanley Camp Mug $35 at David Jones Whether on the go or gathered around the campfire, this sleek mug is sure to keep any hot or cold drink at just the right temperature. Key Features: 18/8 stainless steel

Dishwasher safe

Splash resistant lid

8 Oz Shop Now

(Credit: Crocs ) 03 Crocs Classic Clog – Navy $79.99 at Crocs These waterproof, lightweight clogs will keep dad comfy wherever he goes. Key Features: Lightweight, water-friendly material

Breathable design

Made using innovative Croslite™ compound containg 25% bio-circular materials

Easy to clean and dry Shop Now

(Credit: The North Face ) 04 The North Face Dock Worker Recycled Beanie $50 at The North Face This beanie is made using 95% recycled materials so you can keep cosy on any adventure while being kind to the environment. Key Features: Made using 95% recycled fabric

Roll up cuff for versatility

Woven logo detail Shop Now

Gifts for the Homely Dad

(Credit: Bonds) 01 Bonds Sweats Cotton Jogger $38.99 (usually $64.99) at Bonds Every dad needs a breezy pair of trackies, and these sweatpants by Bonds are perfect for lounging around. Key Features: Relaxed fit

Elasticated ankle cuffs

Side seam pockets

Comfy cotton material Shop Now

(Credit: David Jones) 02 Iron & Glory Games Night Set $65.99 at David Jones For the ultimate night in, this deluxe games set is sure to bring out his competitive side. Key Features: Includes dice, cards, checkers and dominoes,

Game board lid for convinience

Travel friendly design Shop Now

(Credit: Target) 03 Sudoku Puzzle-in-Style Book $8 at Target For the problem solver, this sophisictaed Sudoku book is guaranteed to keep him busy! Key Features: Paperback

136 pages

Sleek leather look design Shop Now

(Credit: Target) 04 Target Mens Slipper Scuff $25 at Target These faux fur lined slippers are sure to keep him warm and cosy. Key Features: Faux fur lining and padded footbed

Closed round toe

Flexible synthetic sole Shop Now

Gifts for the Groomed Dad

(Credit: Burberry) 01 Burberry Hero Parfum Intense $176 at Myer This dreamy fragrance features woody notes of cedarwood and cypress oil for a refreshing spritz. Key Features: Chic bottle design

Spray for easy application

Woody notes Shop Now

(Credit: American Crew ) 02 American Crew All-In-One Face Balm SPF 15 $29.95 at Adore Beauty This multi tasking balm helps soothe recently shaved skin while boosting moisture for a hydrated complexion. ALWAYS READ THE LABEL AND FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS FOR USE. Key Features: Can be used on shaved skin or as a daily moisturiser

Includes SPF

Multipurpose balm Shop Now

(Credit: Ordo ) 03 Ordo Sonic+ Electric Toothbrush $99.95 at David Jones This premium electric toothbrush helps to keep teeth clean and healthy with a travel cap for hygienic convenience. Key Features: 4 brushing modes

Lithium Ion battery

Smart LED indicator

Travel cap for convenience Shop Now

(Credit: Nivea ) 04 Nivea Men Cleanse & Soothe – Sensitive Skin Trio Gift Bag $16.99 at Chemist Warehouse Keep sensitive skin in check with this handy gift set featuring a face wash, shaving gel and balm infused with chamomile and vitamin E. Key Features: 3 piece gift set

Includes convenient toiletry bag

Suitable for sensitive skin Shop Now

Gifts for the Tech Dad

(Credit: Amazon) 01 Amazon Echo Pop $79 at Amazon This smart speaker featuring Alexa is a must have for any household. Choose from four colours to suit any personality or interior style. Key Features: Smart speaker with Alexa

Play audio from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and more.

Small compact design Shop Now

(Credit: Reflex Active) 02 Reflex Active Series 40 Smart Watch $139 at The Iconic Make and receive calls, monitor your heart rate, track steps and more with this nifty smart watch. Key Features: 1.85″ full touch

3 hour charge time

Make and receive calls

Splash proof design Shop Now

(Credit: Amazon) 03 Amazon Fire TV Stick HD $69 at Big W Streaming is a breeze thanks to this portable TV stick offering endless options for entertainment. Key Features: Stream Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, BINGE and more.

Connect to any TV and HDMI

Voice control with Alexa

Watch live TV Shop Now

(Credit: Sudio) 04 Sudio R3 Over-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones – Black $79.95 at The Iconic For the music loving dad, these sleek wireless headphones offer up to 35 hours of uninterrupted playtime. Key Features: Over-ear design

Reliable Bluetooth connection

35 hours of battery

Built-in microphone Shop Now

Still not sure what to buy dad?

(Credit: endota) endota Organic Relax Massage Gift Card $155 at endota Why not treat him to a relaxing massage? Endota’s Organic Relax massage aims to melt away stress and calm the body and mind. Shop Now