David Jones Boxing Day Sale 2024: All the best bargains

The David Jones Boxing Day sale for 2024 is officially here!
Whether you already have your wishlist of items ready to add to your cart or are looking for some shopping inspiration, we’ve collated the best Boxing Day bargains on offer from the department store that’ll be guaranteed to put a smile on your dial just in time for the New Year.
Our top picks from the David Jones Boxing Day sale
Alias Mae Women’s Kiara Sandal
$125.96 (reduced from $249.95)
These stylish sandals have been designed to wear all year around.
With comfortable shearling lining, a 100% leather upper, and fashionable gold detailing, these slip-on shoes will elevate any outfit no matter how casual.
KitchenAid Blossom Tilt Head Stand Mixer
$699.00 (reduced from $1,149.00)
Whether you are a novice baker or an expert, this Stand Mixer packs enough power for you to tackle a wide variety of recipes with ease.
At $450 off its original price, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a quality stand mixer such as this that is both built to last and comes with as many inclusions as it does.
These include a flat beater, dough hook, wire whisk, pastry beater, pastry beater scraper, and a 4.7L copper bowl all of which are stainless steel.
Shark Flexstyle Air Styling and Drying System
$299.00 (reduced from $499.00)
This all-in-one best-selling hair tool will give you the power to transform your hair with ease.
Forgot multiple cords and devices, with this handy appliance you’ll be able to do anything and everything with your hair.
With auto-wrap curlers, temperature and airflow settings, lightweight, powerful, and fast-drying capabilities, and the ability to curl, volumize, smooth and dry hair with no heat damage -what’s not to love?
Ecology Element 12pc Dining Set
$101.95 (reduced from $169.95)
This stoneware dining set collection features deep, inky-blue rims that blend with a lighter blue that has been designed to add a touch of elegance to your everyday dining.
Featuring four large and four smaller plates as well as four bowls, this dining set is both a practical purchase and an aesthetically pleasing one.
Essteele Per Amore Clad Stainless Steel Induction 4 Piece Cookware Set
$414.98 (reduced from $829.95)
This fine collection of Italian multi-clad cookware will provide superior cooking performance every single time.
The fast-heating aluminum that is bonded between two stainless steel layers will allow you to efficiently and effectively heat the entire pan at once so your food is cooked thoroughly through.
Each item in the set is dishwasher safe, induction-suitable, and crafted with a brushed interior that assures long-lasting durability.
This four-piece set contains three appropriately sized saucepans as well as a universal multi-fit steamer.
Full list of deals in the David Jones Boxing Day sales 2024
Up to 50 percent of accessories
Up to 50 percent off homewares
A further 30% off selected already reduced fashion, shoes, accessories, homewares, and beauty
When does the David Jones Boxing Day sale end?
The Myer Boxing Day sale commenced officially on December 26 and will likely end in the New Year, or while stocks last.