The best-kept secret for buying the best second-hand cars in Australia revealed

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

When it comes to buying a car, there’s a lot to consider, and it can be very overwhelming.

Advertisement

That’s where Carma comes in. The digital platform, which is backed by the NRMA, grants you access to the best pre-owned cars in Australia.

And it’s not just for people looking for a second-hand car – you can also sell your own car through the platform with ease!

It’s important to have a checklist when you’re looking for a new car. (Credit: Getty)

What is the most important thing to consider when buying a used car?

Pre-loved cars are a great way to get a quality car for less, but there are lots of things to consider.

Advertisement

“Buying a car is the second most expensive purchase of your life,” Peter Willis, Carma’s Director of Buying, said.

“The uncertainty of the second-hand market, along with the fear of buying a ‘lemon’ and the risk of scams, are valid concerns for any buyer.”

It’s important to have the following in mind:

Always have a budget that you can stick to

Always think about what you actually need

Fuel efficiency

Check the Personal Property Securities Register (PPSR) to see if the vehicle has been stolen, written off, or still has money owing on it

Get insurance quotes beforehand to determine further costs down the line

Think about how its size will impact parking

Advertisement

Carma takes the hassle out of buying used cars. (Credit: Carma)

What does Carma offer?

Through the Carma platform, you can view a range of quality second-hand cars in acute detail.

The detailed photography allows you to see every angle of the cars listed, with all of the specifications and any extras included.

If there are any imperfections on the cars, they are also listed.

Advertisement

The best part? You have seven days to trial them and make up your mind. If you live in Greater Sydney, you can also pick it up in person.

With every car, you also get a three-month warranty.

Carma can also organise your finance or work with your lender. Or, if you’re paying upfront, it can all be done online.

Peter also said that every Carma car has already undergone a PPSR check.

Advertisement