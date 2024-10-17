When it comes to trying out a new kitchen appliance, an enticing sale is a gentle push that some of us may need to bite the bullet.

The humble air fryer has been gracing kitchen countertops in many Aussie households for a few years now, with some having a cult-status fanbase.

From TikTok viral simple air fryer recipes gracing our devices and taking up space in our everyday conversations, to that one friend we have that can’t seem to stop talking about their undying love for their air fryer…the boom of air fryers is one that is hard to miss.

So, if you’ve been umm-ing and ahh-ing about whether or not to invest in *another* kitchen appliance, let a Black Friday sale (or two) be the reason to sway you.

This year, Black Friday falls on Friday, November 29, 2024, and continues on until Cyber Monday which falls on Monday, December 2, 2024. When is Black Friday 2024?

What we’d buy from the air fryer Black Friday deals 2024

Here, we’ve rounded up some of our air fryer top picks we’re hoping to buy during Black Friday sales in 2024 so you can be well-prepared ahead of time. Many are already on sale, so feel free to grab a deal early and save!

01 Philips Essential Compact Air Fryer $106 (was $199) from Amazon Not only will this air fryer look incredibly sleek perched atop your kitchen counter, but it also features Rapid Air technology to air fry with 90 per cent less fat. A compact option for those who have limited countertop real estate. SHOP NOW

02 Kogan 30L Digital Air Fryer Oven $139 (was $349.99) from Kogan This Kogan air fryer has a large 30L capacity, perfect for Sunday lunches with the entire family. This air fryer does *more* than just air fry, it is also a rotisserie, oven, dehydrator (and more). With 18 preset cooking settings, we can guarantee that your guests will be more than impressed at your next get-together SHOP NOW

03 Tefal Easy Fry and Grill Deluxe Air Fryer $199 (was $349) from Myer Enjoy perfectly seared meats and crispy treats with little oil. With 8 automatic programs and a 4.2L capacity, it’s a quick, energy-efficient choice for the whole family. SHOP NOW

04 Kitchen Couture Dual View Family Sized 5-in-1 Air Fryer $169.95 (was $499) from Myer Kitchen Coutures’ Dual Draw 2 x 5 Litre Stainless Steel Air Fryer features dual cooking zones, so you can prepare healthy meals simultaneously, using less oil. Cook salmon while roasting greens or dehydrating fruits while making chips – double the functions for half the cooking time! SHOP NOW

05 Instant Pot Air Fryer 4L Air Fryer $129.95 (was $170) from Kogan A convenient cooking experience is just one air fryer away. The Instant Pot instant air fryer is simple and easy to use. Featuring EvenCrisp technology for crispier yet healthier results, you’ll be wondering why it’s taken you so long to finally bite the bullet on this handy kitchen appliance. SHOP NOW

