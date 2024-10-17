  •  
When it comes to trying out a new kitchen appliance, an enticing sale is a gentle push that some of us may need to bite the bullet.

The humble air fryer has been gracing kitchen countertops in many Aussie households for a few years now, with some having a cult-status fanbase. 

From TikTok viral simple air fryer recipes gracing our devices and taking up space in our everyday conversations, to that one friend we have that can’t seem to stop talking about their undying love for their air fryer…the boom of air fryers is one that is hard to miss. 

So, if you’ve been umm-ing and ahh-ing about whether or not to invest in *another* kitchen appliance, let a Black Friday sale (or two) be the reason to sway you. 

This year, Black Friday falls on Friday, November 29, 2024, and continues on until Cyber Monday which falls on Monday, December 2, 2024.

When is Black Friday 2024?

Best Black Friday air fryer deals in 2023

What we’d buy from the air fryer Black Friday deals 2024

Here, we’ve rounded up some of our air fryer top picks we’re hoping to buy during Black Friday sales in 2024 so you can be well-prepared ahead of time. Many are already on sale, so feel free to grab a deal early and save!

Philips Essential Compact air fryer.

01

Philips Essential Compact Air Fryer

$106 (was $199) from Amazon

Not only will this air fryer look incredibly sleek perched atop your kitchen counter, but it also features Rapid Air technology to air fry with 90 per cent less fat. A compact option for those who have limited countertop real estate. 

Kogan 30L Digital Air Fryer Oven

02

Kogan 30L Digital Air Fryer Oven

$139 (was $349.99) from Kogan

This Kogan air fryer has a large 30L capacity, perfect for Sunday lunches with the entire family. This air fryer does *more* than just air fry, it is also a rotisserie, oven, dehydrator (and more). With 18 preset cooking settings, we can guarantee that your guests will be more than impressed at your next get-together

Tefal Easy Fry and Grill Deluxe Air Fryer EY505D

03

Tefal Easy Fry and Grill Deluxe Air Fryer

$199 (was $349) from Myer

Enjoy perfectly seared meats and crispy treats with little oil. With 8 automatic programs and a 4.2L capacity, it’s a quick, energy-efficient choice for the whole family.

Kitchen Couture Dual View Family Sized 5-in-1 Air Fryer

04

Kitchen Couture Dual View Family Sized 5-in-1 Air Fryer

$169.95 (was $499) from Myer

Kitchen Coutures’ Dual Draw 2 x 5 Litre Stainless Steel Air Fryer features dual cooking zones, so you can prepare healthy meals simultaneously, using less oil. Cook salmon while roasting greens or dehydrating fruits while making chips – double the functions for half the cooking time!

Instant Pot Air Fryer 4L - Air Fryer

05

Instant Pot Air Fryer 4L Air Fryer

$129.95 (was $170) from Kogan

A convenient cooking experience is just one air fryer away. The Instant Pot instant air fryer is simple and easy to use. Featuring EvenCrisp technology for crispier yet healthier results, you’ll be wondering why it’s taken you so long to finally bite the bullet on this handy kitchen appliance.

Profile picture of Lauren Mills
Journalist Lauren Mills Digital Content Producer

Lauren Mills currently works as a Digital Content Producer for Are Media. She writes primarily for New Idea though she also occasionally produces stories for other publications under the company name such as Now To Love and Who. Lauren began her studies at RMIT University in 2021, studying for a Bachelor of Communications, majoring in Journalism. As part of her time at RMIT, she completed a semester abroad where she continued her degree at North Carolina State University in the United States. Lauren later moved to South Australia and transferred her course to the University of South Australia where her degree transformed into a Bachelor of Journalism and Professional Writing - she then began her career in media in September 2023. Lauren produces articles covering all things fashion, health, beauty, and entertainment but particularly enjoys writing about travel, the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, and shopping content, however, her passion lies in all things music.

Profile picture of Janet Guan
Janet Guan

Janet is a senior shopping content producer across various digital brands at Are Media including Better Homes and Gardens, New Idea, Who, Homes to Love, Now to Love, ELLE, marie claire and Gourmet Traveller. When she’s not finding new trinkets for her humble abode, you’ll most likely find her sipping wine next to a homemade charcuterie board.

