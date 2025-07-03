Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.

Yes, you read that correctly, the greatest day of the year is almost upon us, Amazon Prime Day! To help you figure out which deals are worth adding to your cart, we’ve rounded up some of the best iconic brands to keep an eye on ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

From essential kitchen staples to leading hair technology and beauty must-haves, these brands know a thing or two about good value for great quality. And the team at New Idea are hoping to score you some epic deals!

When does Amazon Prime Day start in 2025?

Amazon Prime Day begins at 12:01am of 8 July and finishes 96 hours later on 11 July. This will be the longest ever Prime Day sale!

The best 8 brands to watch out on Amazon Prime Day in 2025

01 Breville At Amazon If you’re on the hunt for a new espresso machine, or a replacement for that old microwave, then Breville is your hero. Known for their high-standard products and great warranty, this is a brand worth investing your coins in! Best buys: Breville the Smart Waffle, Silver. Currently $299 here.

Breville the Barista Touch Espresso Machine, Black Truffle. Currently $1,385 here.

Breville the Bakery Chef Hub Mixer, Black Truffle. Currently $429 here.

Breville the Mini Wizz Quad Blade Food Processor, Brushed Stainless Steel. Currently $99 here.

Breville the Fresh & Furious Blender, Silver. Currently $247 here. Shop now 02 Dyson At Amazon It’s one of the most viral brands of the 2020’s, and for good reason, we’re hoping to score some penny-savers! These prices are more than justified when you consider the industry-leading technology behind some of Dyson’s iconic products. Best buys: Dyson Gen5detect™ Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. Currently $949 here.

Dyson Supersonic Nural™ Intelligent Hair Dryer. Currently $497 here.

Dyson Supersonic Nural™ Intelligent hair dryer (Jasper Plum). Currently $597 here.

Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-Styler​ and Dryer Complete Long. Currently $596 here.

Dyson Purifier Cool™ Purifying Fan (White/Silver). Currently $697 here. Shop now 03 Sony At Amazon Are you on the hunt for a portable vlogging camera to capture your upcoming Euro holiday? Or perhaps you’re searching for some new noise cancelling headphones. Either way, Sony has got your back! Best buys: Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless, Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones, Silver. Currently $430 here.

Sony HT-A3000 3.1ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar. Currently $748 here.

Sony 65″ X85L BRAVIA Full Array LED 4K HDR Google TV. Currently $1,499 here.

Sony SRS-XE300 X-Series Wireless Portable-Bluetooth-Speaker, Blue. Currently $196.83 here.

Sony ZV-1 4K Vlogging Camera. Currently $1,079 here. Shop Now 04 Bosch At Amazon Any Bosch tool is a fantastic buy for the handy guys and gals in your house! But this Amazon Prime Day, we’re looking to add that cordless electric power cleaning brush to our cart. Best buys: Bosch 18V Cordless Drill Driver With 2.0Ah Battery, Charger and Case. Currently $99 here.

Bosch Home & Garden 3.6V Cordless Electric Screwdriver Gun with 10 Screwdriver Bits & Case (IXO 7). Currently $75 here.

Bosch Cordless Electric Air Pump, Mini Compressor. Currently $125 here.

Bosch Home & Garden 3.6V Cordless Electric Power Cleaning Brush with 4 Cleaning Attachments & Micro USB Cable (Universal Brush). Currently $99 here.

Bosch 3.6V Cordless Window & Glass Cleaner Vacuum 266 mm. Currently $119 here. Shop Now

05 Apple At Amazon If you’re planning to buy a new Apple watch or device any time soon, it definitely doesn’t hurt to check for some good deals. Might as well save a few bucks if you can! Best buys: Apple Watch SE, Starlight Aluminium Case. Currently $327 here.

Apple Pencil (USB-C). Currently $135 here.

Apple AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation ​​​​​​. Currently $279 here.

Apple AirTag. Currently $49 here.

Apple 10.9-inch iPad, pink. Currently $999 here. Shop now 06 Panasonic At Amazon From the microwave that does nearly EVERYTHING, to a hydrating hair straightener that reduces heat damage …. this is a no brainer for your shopping wish list! Best buys: Panasonic 27L 4-in-1 Flat-Bed Combination Microwave Oven with Steam, Grill or Bake Functions. Currently $813 here.

Panasonic Premium Automatic Bread Maker. Currently $329 here.

Panasonic Moisture Infusion Nanoe Technology Hair Dryer with Quick Dry Nozzle, Set Nozzle and Diffuser. Currently $160 here.

Panasonic Hydrating Nanoe Technology Hair Straightener. Currently $169 here.

Panasonic Compact and Portable NanoeX Generator Air Purifier. Currently $316 here. Shop now

07 Adidas At Amazon Get your sporty essentials with (hopefully) a nicer price tag than usual this Amazon Prime Day – we know we are! Best buys: Adidas Performance City Explorer Backpack, Black. Currently $60.80 here.

Adidas Performance Cushioned Crew Socks 3 Pair Pack. Currently $36.82 here.

Adidas Performance Water Bottle, Team Navy Blue, 750 ML. Currently $15 here.

Adidas Performance Runfalcon 3.0 Women’s Running Shoes. Currently $127.92 here.

Adidas Performance Yoga Duffel, Warm Clay/Preloved Ruby. Currently $90 here.

08 L’Oréal Paris At Amazon An Amazon Prime Day sale is not complete without some fantastic beauty discounts. Who better than L’Oréal Paris to make a beeline to? Best buys: L’Oréal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Oil, Sublime Hair Serum. Currently $13.19 here.

L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Filler 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum. Currently $21.01 here.

L’Oreal Paris, Mascara, Lengthening & Volumising, Intense Black. Currently $13 here.

L’Oréal Paris True Match Nude Plumping Tinted Serum. Currently $22.49 here.

L’Oréal Paris Prime Lab 24 Hour Pore Minimiser. Currently $20.40 here.

