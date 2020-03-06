A man in Tasmania who has tested positive for coronavirus visited Launceston Woolworths on Sunday night after breaking advice to self-isolate.

The man was confirmed to have the virus on Monday.

According to 7News he spent around 15 minutes at the Launceston store, on the corner of Wellington and York Streets, at 10pm on Sunday.

They report that man went to the supermarket after being told to self-quarantine, and the requirements of the process.

“The risk to anyone who was in the supermarket at that time is very low,” Tasmanian Director of Public Health Dr Mark Veitch told 7News.

“However, it is appropriate to fully inform staff and customers who were there.”

