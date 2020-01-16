Prince Harry has delayed his return to Canada, where he will join Meghan and Archie, so he can undertake his first public engagement since revealing his plans to quit the royal family. Getty

While Harry remains in the UK, Meghan has continued to take part in her own philanthropic work and recently visited a women’s shelter, after being spotted exiting a seaplane in Vancouver.

A photo of Meghan’s surprise visit at Downtown Eastside Women's Centre was later shared on the charity’s Facebook.

“Look who we had tea with today! The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community,” the accompanying caption stated.

Harry’s first duty post “Megxit” will be to conduct the 2021 Rugby League World Cup draw at Buckingham Palace on Thursday. Instagram

Harry’s delayed return to Canada comes after he broke his silence for the first time since he and Meghan last week revealed their intention to step down as “senior royals”.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex shared a video to announce the next Invictus Games will take place in Dusseldorf, Germany in 2022.

“Here we come Düsseldorf! The new home for the 2022 and sixth Invictus Games,” Harry captioned the post, which showed a video montage of past games.

“Düsseldorf will welcome over 500 competitors as they showcase their talents, determination and camaraderie to the world!”

The Duke of Sussex will then undertake a series of meetings in the UK, before he finally heads back to Canada to join Meghan and Archie. Getty

The Invictus Games is an international “adaptive multi-sport event”, which was created by Harry for wounded, injured or sick (WIS) armed services personnel and veterans.

Harry, who appeared in the Instagram video, was quoted in the caption as saying: “I hope everyone in Germany is ready for what will be an incredible week of sport!

“I have no doubt that the German public will get right behind these Games and that every single competitor can expect a warm welcome and an amazing atmosphere.”

In the video, the Duke of Sussex concluded by saying: “The Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2022… the story continues.”