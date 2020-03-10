Nine

Nine

Very proud of how he looked, he said, 'I think that Aleks understands that, in real estate, it's important to maintain a brand. Be polished, suave.'

She admitted that she was under-dressed for the hot date.

Aleks is in real estate in Perth. My market place here is different, umm, I’m not a bragger or a boaster, but umm, I sell $5million water fronts. I have no doubts she’ll be able to catch up,' he ACTUALLY said.

Ivan thought he was winning Aleks over with his industry chat, but she has obviously heard it all before.

'Look, it was a little bit...boring for me. It felt like I was at work myself.'

Nine

Nine

'I think Ivan was definitely in his element today, but, in saying that, there's nothing really pushing me into mine and Ivan's relationship,' Aleks admitted.

As they left the property, she joked: 'How much commission am I getting from this?'

'Huh?' he replied. 'Commission? Nothing. You signed up for this, honey.'

Ivan was chuffed with how the day panned out. 'Aleks made for a good assistant today. I think she enjoyed herself. I think today helps me confirm we've got a real connection.

'I think we're a pretty tight unit.'