Ivan Sarakula played down his wife, Aleks Markovic's success in the real estate industry.
Ivan, who's a real estate agent - just like his gorgeous wife - told Married At First Sight viewers on Tuesday night, 'I do live a very successful and affluent lifestyle outside this experiment' while Aleks will eventually 'catch up.'
OUCH.
After an unsuccessful 'car meet' with his rev-head mates, Ivan needed to do something fun and romantic with Aleks, so naturally the Sydneysider chose to take Aleks on an 'open house'. This is when a real estate agent takes a potential buyer on a tour of a property.
Remember, Aleks does this for a living, too.
'I feel like I’m going back to work… it’s a strange one,' she told viewers, as Ivan sprayed his air with an entire can of hairspray.
After arriving at the home, Ivan told Aleks to put signs out the front of the property.
'I think we're gonna have to trainyou a bit better as my assistant,' he joked as she struggled to bang the sign into the lawn.
Very proud of how he looked, he said, 'I think that Aleks understandsthat, in real estate,it's important to maintain a brand. Be polished, suave.'
She admitted that she was under-dressed for the hot date.
Aleks is in real estate in Perth. My market place here is different, umm, I’m not a bragger or a boaster, but umm, I sell $5million water fronts. I have no doubts she’ll be able to catch up,' he ACTUALLY said.
Ivan thought he was winning Aleks over with his industry chat, but she has obviously heard it all before.
'Look, it was a little bit...boring for me.It felt like I was at work myself.'
'I think Ivan was definitelyin his element today,but, in saying that,there's nothing really pushing meinto mine and Ivan's relationship,' Aleks admitted.
As they left the property, she joked: 'How much commission am I gettingfrom this?'
'Huh?' he replied. 'Commission? Nothing. You signed up for this, honey.'
Ivan was chuffed with how the day panned out. 'Aleks made fora good assistant today.I think she enjoyed herself. I think today helps me confirmwe've got a real connection.