Mikey said he called Natasha to tell her what happened, and now, here we are at the dinner party, with the season's past and present participants - and Ms Spencer is plotting to open Pandora's Box, with Mikey's support.

'I’d like to make a quick toast,' Natasha told the group, some of whom were waiting with bated breath for some scandal.

'I’d just like to say how nice it is to have everyone back together, new faces I don’t know and old faces I’ve seen 100,000 times. I’d like to toast Stacey and Michael for having the fakest relationship in reality TV history, and I’d like to toast Stacey for f--king my husband on our one month anniversary. Cheers to you, babe.'

There were a number of 'Whats' around the table, before Josh asked: 'What did you just say?'

'Stacey and Michael had sex,' Natasha confirmed, Stacey, meanwhile was frozen and Michael expressionless.

'Natasha, I would respond, but you actually talk so much nonsense,' the single mother snapped. 'Would you calm down? It never happened.'

But Natasha was sure. 'It did happen.'

But Stacey was sticking to her deny, deny, deny strategy. 'No, no, no, it didn’t. It’s rumours, bro.'

Then Natasha threw out a seriously good one-liner. 'Is it because you’re a lawyer that you needed evidence? So when I told you Mikey lasted 20 seconds [in bed] you had to go and find out for yourself?'

Stacey said that she wouldn't feed into Natasha's 'nonsense', but everyone else at the table did! And, it wasn't nonsense, as Mikey reiterated to the group.

'Basically, me and Natasha decided that we weren’t gonna be together. The decision was made and I told her I would support her and I didn’t do that. At the same time, Stacey and Michael were going through a cheating allegation. Michael had moved hotels. One thing let to another and Stacey and I had a few drinks in Ivan and Aleks’ room and we slept together.'

Stacey then accused Mikey of being 'desperate' and 'obsessed' with her.

Josh noticed Michael react for the first time, with a laugh. 'Why are you laughing, Michael? Your missus f--ked another dude? If I was in love with someone and some bloke said he f--ked her I’d be spewin.'

Michael tried to remain diplomatic, but his face said it all - he knew she'd done the dirty. 'Look, how would I be as a person if I stood here and literally go, I’m gonna take someone’s word without the person I’ve fallen in love with that I have done this experiment with, that I do trust, do have a connection with, imagine if I said, yep no worries I’m gonna take his word. Exactly like everyone did to me with the whole Hayley thing. There were multiple opportunities that that could have been told to me.'

Michael hit out at Mikey for never telling him until now.

"We would I tell you? Mikey snapped. 'We're not mates.' Ouch!

Then Michael wanted proof. 'So is there any evidence to this? Do you have any messages, any proof, anything?'

'Yeah, there are messages. "Sorry for leaving in the morning, sorry for bailing."' Mikey confirmed.

But Stacey continued her denial strategy. 'No there isn’t, Mikey! There's no messages.'

Stacey swore to Michael that no texts existed, but Mikey left the table to go get his phone.

'Stacey is a liar, so I can’t wait to see her squirm. Read it, Chris,' Mikey handed Chris his phone.

'The message says, from SC, obviously Stacey. "Hey, sorry for leaving this morning. I thought it would be better to not be there this morning. And sorry for the mess, would have cleaned that up, but didn’t want to be seen going to the bin from your room."'

Chris read Mikey's reply. 'Hey, that’s cool, I was like, wow, asshole. LOL. I’m good, how are you today?'

'And then Mikey sent a hot photo of himself.'

Michael then put the clues together. 'Wait, hang on. I thought there was no text?'

Stacey insists that they just played Monopoly.

Aleks jumped in. 'All I know is that clothes were dropped back at my room in a Mecca Cosmetica bag full of Mikey’s jeans tops, shoes, everything.'

Ivan told Michael that they also exchanged Snapchat messages. 'There were the messages from Stacey saying, "let’s catch up for another or whatever", and Mikey saying, "nah I can't", and Stacey calling him a pussy.

Michael then turned to producers. 'If she did sleep with him, do you know how gut-wrenching that is? Especially when I fought this whole experiment to make it up to her. That hurts. That’s like 1000 knives hitting your heart. I have been shown exactly what it feels like for the shoe to be on the other foot. I’ll forgive Stacey if it did happen, however, I won’t forgive her if she’s lying about it. That’s definitely crossing the line with me.'