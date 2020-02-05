American actress Shannon Doherty has revealed that her cancer has returned. Getty

Shannon, who was first diagnosed in 2015 before her cancer went into remission in 2017, described how it’s been an emotional journey processing the news.

“I definitely have days where I say, ‘Why me? And then I go, well, ‘Why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this?’ None of us do,” she said.

The former Beverly Hills 90210 star went on to say that she didn’t tell people about her condition out of respect for her friend and co-star Luke Perry, who died last year.

The 48-year-old described how it felt “weird” to be diagnosed but then have to witness one of her friends, who was seemingly healthy “go first”.

Shannon, who recently appeared in the Beverley Hills 90210 reboot said it was a wonderful opportunity to prove she could work despite her health, but also pay homage to Luke.

She explained that it was very rewarding to appear in the reboot because it showed that people with stage 4 can work too.

“Our life doesn’t end the minute we get that diagnosis. We still have some living to do,” she said.

Following her revelation, Shannon took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message, which featured Peanuts characters Charlie Brown and Snoopy.

In the cartoon, Charlie says: “We only live one, Snoopy,” before the beagle replies: “Wrong! We only die once. We live every day!”